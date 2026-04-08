Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death. Picture: HBO via Alamy

By Sam Prance

Does Fez die in Euphoria? Sam Levinson has revealed how Angus Cloud's character will be incorporated in season 3.

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Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has opened up about how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death.

Euphoria season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger. In a police raid, Fez was shot and arrested leaving his fate unclear. It was later confirmed by cast members that Fez survived and was sent to jail. Angus Cloud was even set to return to film season 3. However, he tragically passed away weeks before filming leaving Fez's fate in Euphoria unclear.

Now, Sam Levinson has revealed that Fez is still alive in the Euphoria universe and will be incorporated into season 3.

Watch the Euphoria season 3 trailer

Speaking to Variety at the Euphoria season 3 premiere, Sam said that Angus' death was the biggest challenge when it came to continuing the show. He said: "Losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply. I fought hard to keep them clean.”

As for how Fez will appear in season 3, Sam teased: "There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone. I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show that I can control I could keep him alive there."

He then added that season 3 was made in tribute to Angus: "The whole thing was a way to honour him."

Angus Cloud in Euphoria season 2. Picture: Alamy

Sam ended by saying: "I can't wait for you to see the last few episodes because I think he would be cracking up at his storyline. I think he would love it."

Read more Euphoria news here:

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