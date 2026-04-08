Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death

8 April 2026, 16:32 | Updated: 8 April 2026, 16:55

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death
Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death. Picture: HBO via Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Does Fez die in Euphoria? Sam Levinson has revealed how Angus Cloud's character will be incorporated in season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has opened up about how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death.

Euphoria season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger. In a police raid, Fez was shot and arrested leaving his fate unclear. It was later confirmed by cast members that Fez survived and was sent to jail. Angus Cloud was even set to return to film season 3. However, he tragically passed away weeks before filming leaving Fez's fate in Euphoria unclear.

Now, Sam Levinson has revealed that Fez is still alive in the Euphoria universe and will be incorporated into season 3.

Watch the Euphoria season 3 trailer

Speaking to Variety at the Euphoria season 3 premiere, Sam said that Angus' death was the biggest challenge when it came to continuing the show. He said: "Losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply. I fought hard to keep them clean.”

As for how Fez will appear in season 3, Sam teased: "There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone. I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show that I can control I could keep him alive there."

He then added that season 3 was made in tribute to Angus: "The whole thing was a way to honour him."

Angus Cloud in Euphoria season 2
Angus Cloud in Euphoria season 2. Picture: Alamy

Sam ended by saying: "I can't wait for you to see the last few episodes because I think he would be cracking up at his storyline. I think he would love it."

Read more Euphoria news here:

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kathryn Newton interview each other

Sarah Michelle Gellar Picks The Best ‘Buffy’ Season With Kathryn Newton | Ready Or Not 2

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

Gemma Collins and her fiancé Rami Hawash

Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé? Rami Hawash's net worth, child, proposal and more

Craig Charles promo picture for I'm A Celeb South Africa and the 2014 series.

I'm A Celeb's Craig Charles opens up about heartbreaking reason he left the show in 2014

Tyson on MAFS Australia and screenshot of audition tape.

MAFS Australia's Tyson claims he's had "support" from gay community after controversial comments
MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette wedding day and a screenshot of Joel's TikTok.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares shocking unaired moments of honeymoon with Juliette

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits