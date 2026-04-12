Here's exactly what time Euphoria season 3 episode 1 comes out

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 release time confirmed. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 will air on Sunday April 12th at 9PM ET/PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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B*tch, we're definitely not joking this time... Euphoria is finally (!) back after a four year gap but what time does episode 1 come out and where can you watch the show? Here's all the details.

Euphoria season 3 is officially set to hit our TV screens on Sunday April 12th and when it returns, all our fave characters will be five years older thanks to a lengthy time jump. Cassie and Nate are getting married, Jules is a sugar baby and Rue? Remember that dangerous dealer Laurie from season 2? Well, she's back... and it's not looking good.

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 will drop on Sunday April 12th at 9PM ET/PT on HBO in the US. In the UK, you'll be able to watch it on Now and HBO Max streaming services. Here's exactly what time it'll be available to watch and stream in your country.

When does Euphoria season 3 come out? Episode 1 release time revealed

Sydney Sweeney returns as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Alamy

Euphoria season 3 release time: Here's when episode 1 comes out in your country

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 will be released on Sunday 12th April at 9PM ET/PT on HBO, and to stream on HBO Max.

For viewers in the UK and internationally, the first episode will become available to stream on Now and HBO Max at 2AM (BST) on Monday 13th April.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones, based on the Eastern Time timezone:

United States (ET) - 9:00 PM

Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM

United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Monday 13th)

Europe (CET) - 3:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM

Euphoria will air on HBO in the US and it will also become available to watch on streaming services around the world at the same time. New episodes will release at the same time every week, with the finale airing on May 31st.

Jacob Elordi returns as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Euphoria in the UK and Europe

Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as HBO Max, which is also available across Europe.

Episodes will become available after they've aired on HBO in the US.

Of course, you'll need a subscription to these streaming platforms if you're hoping to watch.

Have we finally gone too far? #Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/QeUElYEJ9A — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 30, 2026

How many episodes are in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 1 and 2. Here's the full Euphoria season 3 release schedule, with the finale airing on May 31st:

Episode 1 - 'Ándale' - April 12

Episode 2 - 'America My Dream' - April 19

Episode 3 - 'The Ballad of Paladin'- April 26

Episode 4 - 'Kitty Likes To Dance'- May 3

Episode 5 - 'This Little Piggy'- May 10

Episode 6 - 'Stand Still And See'- May 17

Episode 7 - 'Rain Or Shine'- May 24

Episode 8 - 'In God We Trust'- May 31

Read more Euphoria news here:

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