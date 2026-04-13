Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene
13 April 2026, 16:44
Chloe Cherry is back in Euphoria season 3 and her storyline as Faye has sparked backlash online.
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Euphoria season 3 episode 1 has been criticised by fans over a “gratuitous” scene involving Chloe Cherry and a dog.
Euphoria is back and wilder than ever. In the first episode alone, we discover that Rue has become a drug mule and now owes Laurie a whopping $100,000. If that weren't enough, we learn that Jules has reportedly become a high profile sugar baby and now Cassie is looking to start an OnlyFans page to pay for her wedding to Nate.
On top of that, Chloe Cherry is back as Faye and one of her scenes is so "disgusting" that it's sparked controversy.
- Read more: Euphoria boss reveals Fez's original season 3 storyline before Angus Cloud's death
- Read more: Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene
Watch the trailer for the rest of Euphoria season 3
In episode 1, Laurie tracks down Rue and tells her that she now owes her $100,000 because she never paid her back the $10,000 she originally owed her. As a result, Rue starts working alongside Faye as Laurie's drug mule and it isn't long before their scenes get pretty disturbing.
First things first, we see Rue and Faye swallow multiple bags of drugs to smuggle them from Mexico into the US. It then becomes clear that both Rue and Faye have the runs - and we see Faye soil herself. Not only that but it drips down Faye's legs and a dog licks it up.
Reacting to the scene, one person tweeted: "the scene of the dog licking s--- off Faye’s leg was so unnecessary".
Another wrote: "that bit with the dog was f---ing vile" and someone said: "i think I'm done watching actually".
As it stands, HBO, Sam Levinson and Chloe Cherry are yet to address the backlash. We'll update you if/when they do.
Read more Euphoria news here:
- Eric Dane revealed he filmed his Euphoria season 3 scenes before his tragic death
- Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3
- HBO reportedly rejected two storylines for Zendaya's Rue in Euphoria season 3
- Angus Cloud's "extraordinary" Euphoria audition tape shared by his mother
- Angus Cloud said he was really excited to start work on Euphoria season 3 before his death
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