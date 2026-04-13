Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene

13 April 2026, 16:44

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene
Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene. Picture: Alamy, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry is back in Euphoria season 3 and her storyline as Faye has sparked backlash online.

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Euphoria season 3 episode 1 has been criticised by fans over a “gratuitous” scene involving Chloe Cherry and a dog.

Euphoria is back and wilder than ever. In the first episode alone, we discover that Rue has become a drug mule and now owes Laurie a whopping $100,000. If that weren't enough, we learn that Jules has reportedly become a high profile sugar baby and now Cassie is looking to start an OnlyFans page to pay for her wedding to Nate.

On top of that, Chloe Cherry is back as Faye and one of her scenes is so "disgusting" that it's sparked controversy.

Watch the trailer for the rest of Euphoria season 3

In episode 1, Laurie tracks down Rue and tells her that she now owes her $100,000 because she never paid her back the $10,000 she originally owed her. As a result, Rue starts working alongside Faye as Laurie's drug mule and it isn't long before their scenes get pretty disturbing.

First things first, we see Rue and Faye swallow multiple bags of drugs to smuggle them from Mexico into the US. It then becomes clear that both Rue and Faye have the runs - and we see Faye soil herself. Not only that but it drips down Faye's legs and a dog licks it up.

Reacting to the scene, one person tweeted: "the scene of the dog licking s--- off Faye’s leg was so unnecessary".

Another wrote: "that bit with the dog was f---ing vile" and someone said: "i think I'm done watching actually".

Chloe Cherry as Faye in Euphoria season 3
Chloe Cherry as Faye in Euphoria season 3. Picture: HBO Max

As it stands, HBO, Sam Levinson and Chloe Cherry are yet to address the backlash. We'll update you if/when they do.

Read more Euphoria news here:

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