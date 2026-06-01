Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else at the end of Euphoria season 3.

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Wondering what happens to every character at the end of Euphoria season 3? Who dies, who survives? What actually happened between Maddy and Alamo? Here's your answer.

After three seasons, Euphoria has officially ended. There will not be a season 4. The character arcs are complete and there are still several unanswered questions still looming over certain plot lines.

Ahead of the final episode, the fates of several characters were hanging in the balance... Rue was about to be betrayed by Faye and Cassie and Maddy were dealing with the fallout of Nate's death.

There were heartbreaking twists and heart-stopping showdowns in the final episode of the show. Here's your complete rundown of what happened.

Here's what happens to every character the end of Euphoria season 3

WARNING: Spoilers for Euphoria season 3 ending! Picture: HBO

What happened to Rue in Euphoria?

After an entire season risking her life around two drug kingpins, Laurie and Alamo, Rue tragically dies after a drug overdose.

In the finale episode, Rue manages to escape Laurie's compound and ends up back at Alamo's. Alamo then gives her a bottle of percocets to take away the pain of her injuries, and Rue reluctantly takes them.

Sadly, those percocets were laced with fentanyl and Rue ends up overdosing on the drug while recovering from her latest ordeal on Ali's sofa. We see her final hallucinations before Ali finds her dead the next morning.

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Maddy in Euphoria?

After the whole Nate debut saga, Maddy was essentially dragged into Alamo's world.

In the final episode, after Rue's death, we see Maddy head to the strip club in order to pay off Cassie and Nate's ongoing debt to Alamo. During their conversation, it becomes clear that Alamo intends to use Maddy sexually, talking about having kids with her.

That terrifying situation is quickly broken up before it goes any further by Ali who arrives at the club to kill Alamo. The two end up in a stand off and Alamo uses Maddy as a human shield. Thankfully, she survives unharmed.

Elsewhere, Maddy and Cassie are now living together and have teamed up to create an OnlyFans content house. They have also not told anyone about Nate's death. And with Alamo's death, they are no longer in debt.

What happens to Maddy in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Jules in Euphoria?

Well... nothing, really. The last we see of Jules is her sat in her sugar daddy's penthouse, painting another portrait, with tears in her eyes and a trembling lip after hearing about Rue's death.

And if you remember, Jules slapped Rue the last time they saw each other and were not on good terms.

As she gets up, we see that she's painted a portrait of Rue before she walks away without saying a single word.

What happens to Jules in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Cassie in Euphoria?

Cassie is now back living in her ugly mansion with Maddy, still paying debt to Alamo (prior to his death), and the two are now planning to set up a content house business for OnlyFans girls.

After Nate's death, Cassie is now lying to everyone about what actually happened to her husband and is now passing it off as him simply disappearing. She even lies to Lexi about his whereabouts, who still thinks he's alive somewhere.

The last we see of Cassie is her sat crying alone in the dark as the camera pans out to reveal just how big and empty her house now is.

What happens to Cassie in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Lexi in Euphoria?

At the end of the season, Lexi is feeling guilty about how she treated and left things with Rue before her death but ultimately comes to the conclusion that certain things aren't her fault after reading the bible that Rue left in her apartment.

Cassie offers Lexi a job at her and Maddy's OF content house as the "storyteller" but Lexi turns it down to work on herself.

What happens to Lexi in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Faye in Euphoria?

At the start of the final episode, Faye betrays Rue by purposely waking up Wayne as Rue is robbing Laurie's safe.

However, the tables quickly turn when Rue escapes just before the ranch is swarmed by the DEA. Realising what's about to happen, Faye and Wayne manage to escape and seemingly avoid getting arrested.

The last time we see them, they're hitchhiking at the side of the road.

What happens to Faye in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Nate?

Nate was killed in season 3 episode 7 after being bitten by a rattlesnake that managed to get trapped in the coffin that Naz had buried him alive in.

However, Nate's death was not made public therefore he did not have a funeral. It seems as though only Maddy and Cassie know what actually happened to him and why. Cassie lies to Lexi and tells her that he has disappeared and that she hopes he'll come back.

What happens to Nate in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happens to Ali in Euphoria?

In the final episode, Ali tragically wakes up to find that Rue has overdosed and has sadly died.

Rue's death prompts Ali, a long-time sponsor who helped struggling and recovering addicts, to take a different route. In a bid to avenge Rue's death and stop the ongoing problem with fentanyl laced drugs in the US, he sets out to kill Alamo.

Ali shoot and kills Alamo and at the end of the show, he drives out to the homestead where Rue found refuge while smuggling drugs for Laurie. He meets the family that took her in and they share a meal together, leaving a seat open for Rue. In the final moments, he sees a vision of her smiling at the end of the table.

What happens to Ali in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Laurie in Euphoria?

After the DEA swarms her ranch, Laurie immediately decides that she cannot go to prison so she decides to take her own life.

As the SWAT team close in on her associates, Laurie escapes to the roof, ties a rope around her neck and jumps to avoid any and all accountability for her actions.

What happens to Laurie in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happened to Alamo in Euphoria?

Alamo is shot and killed by Ali who sets out to seek revenge on him for supplying Rue with the fentanyl laced pills.

Ali shows up at the strip club with a sawn-off shotgun and comes face-to-face with Alamo in a deadly showdown. However, Bishop hands Alamo a gun with no ammo and, as he goes to shoot Ali, nothing happens. Ali is able to shoot him twice, and then once more for good measure.

What happens to Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

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