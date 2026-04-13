Euphoria boss reveals Fez's original season 3 storyline before Angus Cloud's death

13 April 2026, 13:58

Euphoria season 3 had a completely different storyline for Fez before Angus Cloud's death
Euphoria season 3 had a completely different storyline for Fez before Angus Cloud's death. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO via Alamy
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Angus Cloud's Fez was originally the "backbone" of season 3 before the actor's tragic death.

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Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson has revealed that Angus Cloud's Fezco was intended to be the "backbone" of season 3 before the actor's tragic death.

The beloved actor, who passed away in July 2023, had become one of the standout stars on the show thanks to his brilliant portrayal of Fez as well as his own charming, lovable IRL persona.

During his success on the show, Angus had also been dealing with his own mental health and addiction struggles—something that Sam had been trying to help him deal with.

In an interview with the New York Times ahead of the new season, Sam revealed the storyline he'd written for Angus in an early season 3 draft, in the hopes that it would keep him clean and give him something to look forward to.

Sam Levinson changed Fez's fate twice in order to keep Angus Cloud on Euphoria
Sam Levinson changed Fez's fate twice in order to keep Angus Cloud on Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the New York Times, Sam shared what he had planned for Angus and Fez in a version of the season 3 script that he wrote before the Writers Strike began in May 2023, just months before the actor's passing.

"Angus was the backbone of that season," he said. "I used to even talk to him about it because I wanted him to stay clean."

"So I would invite him over and I’d tell him what the plans were for the character. I’d say, 'Look, he’s been in prison for a few years, so you’ve got to get that yoked prison body'. Because I wanted him to start working out and taking care of himself."

Angus Cloud's Fez will still be alive in the Euphoria universe despite the actor's tragic death
Angus Cloud's Fez will still be alive in the Euphoria universe despite the actor's tragic death. Picture: Alamy

Sam Levinson also shared how he changed Fez's fate twice on the show in order to help Angus have something to look forward to “or else he might get lost in the world.”

In the original script for season 1, Fez was meant to die. In an earlier version of season 2's finale, which saw the brutal police shoot out that killed Ashtray, Fez was also going to be killed. Sam even told Angus about the plan and changed his mind after seeing his devastated reaction.

"And then when I was writing Season 2 and I got to the end, I thought, 'OK, I’m gonna have to do it this time: Fezco’s gonna die',” Levinson told the outlet. "And as we got closer, I just couldn’t do it, especially with everything we’d gone through. I wanted him to have something to hold onto, a tangible goal for the future."

Angus Cloud was scouted on the street and with no prior acting experience became one of the show's fan favourite stars
Angus Cloud was scouted on the street and with no prior acting experience became one of the show's fan favourite stars. Picture: Alamy

While Angus is sadly no longer with us, his character Fez is still alive when we pick back up in season 3. In a brief scene with Rue and Lexi, it's revealed that he's been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Explaining how Fez will still be part of the new season, Sam told Variety: "There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone. I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show that I can control I could keep him alive there."

"The whole thing was a way to honour him."

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