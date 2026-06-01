Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

1 June 2026, 03:08 | Updated: 1 June 2026, 03:25

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?
Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Rue dead? Rue's ending in Euphoria season 3 is pretty definitive... here's what happens to her.

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Ever since Zendaya first appeared on screen as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, viewers have been stressing out about whether or not she'll make through another season alive. So, with the season 3 finale finally here, does Rue die?

Throughout Euphoria, Rue has managed to get herself into some truly insane and terrifying situations including stealing a suitcase of drugs from Laurie, almost getting kidnapped and trafficked by her and then becoming a drug mule. Season 3 also sees Rue become an informant for the DEA, playing two very dangerous drug dealers off against each other.

Theories that Rue has been dead this whole time have circulated since the show began back in 2019, but does she survive the Euphoria season 3 finale? Here's what happens.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3 finale!

What happens to Rue in Euphoria season 3 finale?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3 finale!
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3 finale! Picture: HBO
How does Rue die in Euphoria?
How does Rue die in Euphoria? Picture: HBO

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3 episode 8?

Rue starts the episode being chased out of Laurie's compound by Wayne and a shotgun. She manages to escape and is picked up by one of Alamo's men.

Alamo gives her a bottle of percocet to help with her pain and after a whole season of trying to stay away from drugs, Rue relapses in a big way by taking one of the pills.

She leaves Alamo's with the bottle of pills and heads to Ali's, asking if she can stay on his sofa. The next day, Rue finds out that Fezco has escaped from prison (using parkour, like he said he would) and runs out to try and find him.

Ali finds the seemingly full bottle of pills on the table after she leaves but we soon find out that all is not what is seems...

Rue is given painkillers laced with fentanyl by Alamo in Euphoria season 3 episode 8
Rue is given painkillers laced with fentanyl by Alamo in Euphoria season 3 episode 8. Picture: HBO

Is Rue dead in Euphoria? How did Rue die?

Yes, Rue sadly overdosed on the percocet pills and died in her sleep.

Everything from Fezco's prison escape, her evading the police while trying to find him and that emotional flashback to her tearful reunion with her mother was not real—Rue was experiencing hallucinations while dying on Ali's sofa.

When Ali wakes up the next day, he finds Rue unresponsive with the empty bottle of pills on the table. He crushes one of the pills, tests it and discovers that the percocets had been laced with deadly fentanyl.

Just as fans predicted, Ali then writes Rue's name in his book of sponsors who have sadly died from an overdose.

Alamo seemingly knew that Rue was working with the DEA in Euphoria season 3
Alamo seemingly knew that Rue was working with the DEA in Euphoria season 3. Picture: HBO

Read more Euphoria news here:

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