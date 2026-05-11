Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

11 May 2026, 12:02 | Updated: 11 May 2026, 21:32

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained
Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained. Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3? Here's what the cast have said about Zendaya's character.

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The ending of Euphoria season 3 episode 5 has left fans concerned over Rue's fate but what happened? Is she dead?

Throughout Euphoria season 3, Rue has been in a constant state of danger. From working as a drug mule for Laurie to switching allegiance to strip-club mogul Alamo, Rue is yet to have a moment of peace in the show. Everything is then turned up a notch when a DEA officer finds Rue and gets her to work as a mole to investigate Laurie's drug ring.

In episode 5, Alamo becomes suspicious of Rue and the episode ends on a major cliffhanger...does Rue die though?

Watch the Euphoria season 3 episode 6 trailer

After Magick and Bishop notice that Rue has been acting differently, they tell Alamo. This leads Alamo to get some of his henchmen to kidnap Rue and bury her in a hole so that only her head is exposed. The episode ends with Alamo charging at Rue on a horse and seemingly preparing to smack her head in with a polo club.

So did Alamo kill Rue? Rue does not appear in the trailer for episode 6. However, we do see more glimpses of Alamo and Maddy working together. With Alamo and Maddy now joining forces to turn Alamo's strip club employees into OnlyFans stars, it seems unlikely that he would kill Maddy's friend.

Alamo even asks Maddy if she trusts Rue in episode 5 and Maddy says: "She’s a little crazy, but she’s got a good heart." In other words, it's possible that Alamo just wanted to scare Rue and find out what she's hiding.

Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3?
Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

Discussing Alamo and Rue's storyline with Decider at the season 3 junket, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje said: "It’s a new era for him as someone from the older generation. So they’re both teaching each other. He’s teaching her traditions and the old school and they’re teaching him this new frontier through social media."

He added: "He’s really intrigued by that, and to be quite honest, is probably the main reason Rue survives. Yeah, because she’s useful."

Based on these comments, we imagine that Zendaya will be back as Rue (alive) in episode 6.

What do you think? Did Rue survive?

Read more about Euphoria here:

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