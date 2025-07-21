Euphoria's Nika King praised for 'honest' kitchen video following exit from season 3

Euphoria's Nika King is going viral for sharing her current job after not being asked back for season 3. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @iamnikaking via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is real life and I’m glad you showed it," one fan wrote in response to Nika's video.

Nika King, who played Rue's mum in Euphoria, has gone viral after sharing a video of herself working in a restaurant kitchen and people are praising her for showing the reality of being an actor.

Back in 2024, Nika took to social media to share that she was unable to pay rent due to the delays on Euphoria season 3. The show was originally scheduled to re-start production in 2023 but the tragic passing of Angus Cloud, the extended Hollywood strikes and the 'script issues' pushed it back even further.

In a video from 2023, Nika said: "I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria, I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, ‘B-tch, get used to it.’"

Sadly, in February 2025, Nika confirmed that her character Leslie Bennett would not be part of season 3. Now, Euphoria fans are applauding Nika for her latest update, working at the restaurant she co-owns with her mother.

Nika King portrayed Rue and Gia's mother Leslie in Euphoria seasons 1 and 2. Picture: Alamy

In a new Instagram post, Nika shared a video of herself washing dishes in a restaurant kitchen alongside the on-screen text: "When people ask me if I'm filming Euphoria season 3."

"A job is a job," she wrote in the post caption.

The video has since garnered 1.9 million views and thousands of likes and comments. A screenshot has also gone viral on X/Twitter with over 300,000 likes.

Since Euphoria season 2 aired, Nika has gone on to appear in the Adam Driver movie 65 and the film, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot but does not appear to have any other acting projects in the works.

She also co-owns a vegan soul food restaurant with her mother in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has been working there while still auditioning for acting roles on the side.

In 2023, Nika shared: "Yes acting is my first love but being able to pivot while we’re on a strike has been a blessing."

Applauding Nika's video and sense of humour in the comments, one fan wrote: "This is real life and I’m glad you showed it. People think every actor or actress is rich off one show and I know some that works regular jobs after being on a Hulu show."

Actress Niamh Wilson, who appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies, also commented: "As an actor who’s been out of work for the past two years after the biggest show I’ve ever done, this felt really validating. Thanks for sharing."

"Love your vulnerability and sense of humour and DEPTH! As a young actor and comedian I appreciate you letting us in like that!!," another user added.

Others were also disappointed that Nika wasn't asked to come back to Euphoria given how absolutely phenomenal she was throughout season 1 and 2 as Leslie, Rue and Gia's mother. (Storm Reid is also not returning for season 3, either.)

Responding to the overwhelming response to the video, Nika took to Instagram to thank her followers.

"Wow!! My last reel went viral reaching over 12 million ppl," she wrote. "So many of you have reached out with kind words, encouragement, and memories of what my role meant to you. Even donating to @bluetreecafe Go Fundme. And I just want to say… thank you. Thank you for seeing me, for rooting for me, and for reminding me that the work wasn’t in vain."

She continued: "It’s easy in this industry to focus on what’s next, but your messages have reminded me that what I’ve already done had impact. And impact lasts longer than any rough season."

Nika also addressed those who criticised her for "complaining" despite owning a restaurant: "I hear you, and I know it comes from a loving place. But please know this: owning a restaurant in this economy is not easy. Especially a small, Black-owned, plant-based one in an underserved community.

"I’m not complaining — I’m committed. But staying open is a fight every day. A fight worth having, but still a fight. I’m walking into a new chapter with my head high, my heart open, and my faith strong. God’s timing is still perfect."

