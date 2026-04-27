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27 April 2026, 21:45 | Updated: 27 April 2026, 22:03
Who is Naz in Euphoria and why does Nate owe him money? Here's why Nate gets beaten up in episode 3.
Nate getting whacked in Euphoria? A likely thing to happen to him tbh! Season 3 episode 3 ended with Nate (Jacob Elordi) being absolutely pummelled by a henchman and losing a toe on his wedding night but why is he in so much trouble? Why did he get beat up?
In the first two episodes, Nate's money troubles are established through various conversations about his construction business, and his refusal to pay for Cassie's extravagant wedding flowers despite the couple living a life of apparent luxury in a massive (ugly, mind you!) house.
We find out the true extent of his debt in episode 3, when his wedding is gatecrashed by Naz, one of the guys he owes money to.
Nate and Cassie's wedding is gatecrashed by loan shark Naz who publicly confronts Nate while he's sitting at the top table on what's supposed to be their special day.
Nate owes Naz (and several other people) a lot of money after they invested in a construction project that Nate has yet to complete. And he's pissed AF that Nate has splashed out this absurd, massive wedding when he owes him so much money and has been ignoring his calls. So, he attacks him to send a warning.
"I used to be your husband’s friend," Naz says to Cassie. "I’m gonna become his worst f---ing nightmare."
Cassie is horrified to learn that she and Nate are, in fact, "poor" but Nate manages to talk her round on their way home after their wedding. However, they're not alone when they arrive and Nate gets jumped by one of Naz's men.
Nate owes Naz over half a million dollars or there abouts. As revealed in episode 1, Nate's big plan is to build a senior living facility, and Naz is one of the investors. Naz's part of the deal will involve handling the funeral plans for the elderly clients once they pass away, earning him a decent profit.
However, construction is halted (according to Nate) because of the discovery of a rare flower called a White Fritillary. The delay in construction results in a pay-off delay for Naz, which then ends up with Nate in BIG money trouble.
Nate is brutally beaten up by Naz's men and Naz ends up cutting Nate's little toe off and breaking Cassie's nose after pushing her off as she tried to help him.
Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a terrifying scene in the Euphoria season 3 trailer where a terrified Cassie appears to be tied up on a bed.
Given the situation that Nate is in with Naz, and the fact that Naz is clearly going to do whatever it takes to get his money, fans are now theorising that he has something to do with that scene involving Cassie.
Before clipping Nate's toe off, Naz tells Cassie: "Some women inherit wealth, you inherit debt."
As we've seen from the trailers, Cassie ends up going further into the world of sex work with the help of Maddy so it looks like she could be the one who tries to secure the money to pay off Nate's debts by selling herself.
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