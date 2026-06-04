Euphoria actor addresses Maddy and Bishop dating theories

4 June 2026, 15:59

Do Maddy and Bishop end up dating in Euphoria?
Do Maddy and Bishop end up dating in Euphoria? Picture: HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Bishop like Maddy in Euphoria? Alamo's right hand man developed a soft spot for Maddy in season 3 and now fans want them to be together.

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Let's talk about Maddy and Bishop from Euphoria season 3. If you were left wondering whether there was some kind of unexpected romantic spark between them in that final episode, you weren't the only one.

Thanks to Cassie and Nate's messy antics, Euphoria season 3 sees Maddy asking drug kingpin Alamo for help but it comes at a very sinister price. As additional payment for his assistance, Alamo sexually coerces Maddy and the whole saga is witnessed by Bishop, his right hand man.

In the final episode, Bishop betrays Alamo after Rue's devastating death and ends up protecting and saving Maddy in the process. In fact, Bishop's sweet treatment of Maddy has prompted fans to start lowkey shipping them.

Now, actor Darrell Britt-Gibson has addressed those scenes and the potential future relationship between the two.

Do Maddy and Bishop get together in Euphoria?

Do Maddy and Bishop get together? Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson knows what happens after the final episode
Do Maddy and Bishop get together? Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson knows what happens after the final episode. Picture: HBO

Did Bishop like Maddy in Euphoria? Was he in love with her?

Speaking to Decider about the chemistry between Bishop and Maddy, seen in their conversation in the car and when he offers to drive her home, Darrell teased that he actually knows exactly whether they ended up together... but he's remaining tight-lipped.

"I interpret it in a lot of different ways. I have my ideas," he said, before confirming that he actually does know more than what was revealed. "I actually know what [it is] — I love that it now belongs to fans."

He added: "I love that they get to have it and it gets to be theirs, and whatever they want it to be. Even though I know, I love that it gets to be theirs, and I love them to be able to have that."

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Darrell also explained that Maddy was a big part of the reason why Bishop betrays Alamo.

"There’s also the conversation in the car where she says, 'What I’d like in this world is a little bit of grace,'" he said. "And Bishop is a layered character, you never really get a handle on what he’s feeling or where he’s going or what he’s going to do and that’s the beauty of the character, it’s the unpredictability of it."

"And I think that’s why having Snowflake the dog with him, you’re like, what, wait, you have a dog? And I promise you that is the most taken care of dog because Bishop… if he loves something, he’s going to love it fully."

"I think with Maddy, he sees something there, and the Alamo of it all has to stop, and so if nobody’s going to stop it, then it’s time for him to do it himself."

Read more Euphoria news here:

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