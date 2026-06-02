Euphoria's Chloe Cherry reveals what happened to Faye in season 3 finale

Here's what happened to faye in Euphoria season 3 finale. Picture: HBO via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened to Faye and Wayne in Euphoria season 3? Where did they end up?

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Wondering what happened to Euphoria's Faye after she managed to escape the raid on Laurie's ranch in season 3 finale? Chloe Cherry has finally revealed where she ended up after that final scene.

The final ever episode of Euphoria starts with Faye ratting out Rue for breaking into Laurie's safe and almost getting her killed. After Rue escapes, the DEA swarm Laurie's ranch later that night.

Faye and Wayne manage to escape before they arrive and disappear on a horse out into the night. Early next morning, they're seen hitchhiking on the side of the road before a family pulls up in a car to help them. We never see or hear from them again for the rest of the episode.

So what happens to them after that? Did they get caught? Are they now on the run? Chloe Cherry has now explained that final scene and where they ended up.

What happens to Faye in Euphoria season 3 ending?

What happened to Faye in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Alamy

In an interview with TV Insider, Chloe clarified the final scene of Faye at the side of the road and Wayne hiding in the bushes with a gun. When asked whether the duo were about to ambush the family car that stopped for them on the side of the road, Chloe said: "No, we were supposed to be hitchhiking in it."

"We’re just in the car riding, and then they’re going to drop us off at a nondescript location, and we’re going to be on our way, and we’re going to pretend like we didn’t do any of that stuff we did before," she added.

So basically, Faye and Wayne seemingly got away with it all and went on to live their life. We'll never know if anyone else ratted them out to the police or whether the DEA ever tried to catch up with them.

Euphoria season 3 ending: Faye is last scene hitchhiking after escaping from Laurie's ranch. Picture: HBO

During the interview, Chloe also explained why Faye is committed to Wayne, despite the fact that he is a Nazi.

"Faye doesn’t like that, but I think it just kind of shows how desperate and down and out Faye is," she said. "But she’s in so much turmoil; she’s just like, 'whatever’s gonna get me out of here.'"

That said, she did admittedly say that she thinks Faye and Wayne ended up living on a farm somewhere, "raising animals and their babies, and that they’re never around drugs again, like what she and Wayne wanted."

"I really hope that that’s their ending, and I just hope that they go off and are not connected to all the violence and death."

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry believes Faye and Wayne ended up together after season 3 ends. Picture: Alamy

She also went on to say that Faye would also likely still keep in touch with Fezco, who is serving 30 years in prison, in the future.

"She’ll never ever stop reaching out to him in prison because, at the end of the day, Faye is still a human," she added. "And I think that there’s no way on earth that she can just go through life becoming close to people, bonding with them, and then they just go away forever, and she doesn’t care. She’ll forever want to call Fezco and give him updates about things."

Read more Euphoria news here:

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