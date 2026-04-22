Euphoria's Chloe Cherry weighs in on Cassie's controversial storyline in season 3

22 April 2026, 15:30

Chloe Cherry addresses Cassie's storyline in Euphoria season 3 after backlash and criticism
Chloe Cherry addresses Cassie's storyline in Euphoria season 3 after backlash and criticism. Picture: Refinery29, HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Chloe Cherry, who previously worked in the adult industry, has shared her opinion on Cassie's shock storyline in Euphoria.

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Euphoria has been back for two weeks and there's already so! much! discourse! around certain characters storylines... but none more so than Sydney Sweeney's Cassie.

Euphoria season 3 takes place after a 5-year time jump with the characters out of school and trying to survive in the real world. Rue is a drug mule, Jules is a sugar baby and Cassie is now sharing nude content online in order to pay for the extravagant $50,000 wedding flowers she wants, despite already living an incredibly wealthy lifestyle with Nate.

The NSFW scenes, written by Sam Levinson, have received a lot of backlash online with viewers calling it "fetish slop". As a result, Sydney has unfortunately copped quite a bit of criticism herself too.

Now, Chloe Cherry (who plays Faye) has weighed in on Cassie's plot with her own thoughts on the whole thing.

Sydney Sweeney's nude scenes as Cassie in Euphoria have sparked criticism
Sydney Sweeney's nude scenes as Cassie in Euphoria have sparked criticism. Picture: HBO

In an interview with Refinery29, Chloe shared her own thoughts on the storyline, speaking from experience of working in the adult industry. In case you didn't know, Chloe originally starred in an adult parody of Euphoria before being cast on the show as Faye.

"For me, it just feels crazy as f--- to see somebody living like Cassie turn to sex work," Chloe said, nodding to the fact that Cassie is not struggling to live or struggling for money. "Like, holy s---, that’s where we’re at in society?!"

“[OF] and sex work has become more normalised, but it's literally only because of capitalism and the economy getting worse," she added. "It has nothing to do with empowerment or power. The economy is horrible, that's why people are turning to it."

"I really think that is a crazy, weird phenomenon of the 2020's we'll look back on and be very confused by."

Speaking about her take on Cassie's storyline, Sydney Sweeney herself said: "Cassie is very confident, she knows how to make money with her body. That's just what Cassie does."

"Cassie doesn't really have shame in it, she's having fun, and she's getting to be wild which—that's just what she wants to do right now. I think that that's her version of the American dream."

Sydney has yet not addressed any of the backlash or criticism surrounding Cassie's storyline.

Read more about Euphoria here:

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