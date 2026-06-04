Euphoria actor explains real reason why Bishop betrayed Alamo in season 3 finale

Euphoria's Bishop actor explains why he betrayed Alamo. Picture: HBO via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Why did Bishop betray Alamo in Euphoria? Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson reveals Bishop had been plotting for a while and waiting for the right moment...

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Euphoria season 3's finale packed quite a few twists, both deeply heartbreaking and completely shocking. One of those twists, involving kingpin Alamo and his right-hand man Bishop, has left viewers with one big question.

The final episode of Euphoria features a truly wild stand-off between Ali (Colman Domingo) and Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Following Rue's tragic death, Ali seeks revenge on Alamo and shows up at his club to kill him.

Alamo challenges Ali to a duel, but Alamo breaks the rules and points his gun at Ali before the agreed upon countdown. However, Alamo's gun has no bullets and Ali is able to gain the upper hand and kill him.

It's then revealed that it was Bishop who sabotaged Alamo's gun on purpose. But why did the seemingly loyal henchman do it?

Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson has now explained Bishop's betrayal and revealed the exact moment he decided to finally turn on Alamo.

Why did Bishop betray Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO via Alamy

Why does Bishop betray Alamo in Euphoria?

Explaining the shock twist, Darrell told Variety that it was all down to Bishop finally having enough of Alamo's antics and ruthless behaviour, particularly after what he did to Rue in that final episode.

"Bishop didn’t agree with a lot of what Alamo did, but it was a job for him," he said. "I think what Alamo did to Rue was the final straw for Bishop."

Throughout the season, Alamo terrorised Rue multiple times. He shot an apple off the top of her head, buried her neck-down in the ground before charging at her on a horse and, of course, purposefully gave her the fentanyl-laced painkillers that ultimately killed her.

Elaborating further in a different interview with TV Insider, Darrell added: "The opportunity presented itself for this to be the moment to do whatever he had planned to do, but it’s not like some spur of the moment like thing."

"It’s very much in his mind’s eye that this person has to go, because Alamo has shown that the only person he truly cares about is himself, and so it’s Rue one day, and who knows who’s next, you know?"

Euphoria's Bishop was Alamo's right hand man but Rue's murder was a "bridge too far". Picture: Alamy

Darrell also spoke about Bishop and Rue's relationship and whether or not Bishop actually cared about her, given his seemingly pretty frosty reception towards her earlier in the season: "It plays like he doesn’t care, but if you look deep enough, there are moments of Bishop being like a big brother who is hard on her.

"You know those figures in your life who are like, 'Don’t hang out with those people. Those are not good people. You shouldn’t be here.'"

Ultimately, though, Darrell says the way Sam Levinson wrote Bishop and Rue's interactions were "up to interpretation" and there's space for "it to be seen however people want to see it."

Alamo's ruthless actions are what made Bishop betray him in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Alamy

Alamo's actions are also what prompted Bishop to become protective of Maddy, having seen his uncomfortable sexual advances towards her and his manipulation tactics at play.

"He’s also having that conversation with Maddy in the car," Darrell continued. "Rue was a bridge too far, and he’s like, 'I promise I’m not going to let you get to Maddy.'"

Darrell also revealed that Bishop had actually been "waiting" a while to finally turn on Alamo: "He’s so calculated. It’s chess. It’s always chess for Bishop."

Damn, Alamo was out here playing checkers when it's been chess for Bishop this whole time!

Read more Euphoria news here:

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