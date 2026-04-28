Euphoria episode 3 includes emotional Angus Cloud tribute you probably missed

28 April 2026, 19:32

Euphoria episode 3 included an emotional tribute to Angus Cloud in Zendaya scene
Euphoria episode 3 included an emotional tribute to Angus Cloud in Zendaya scene. Picture: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ, HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Did you catch the Angus Cloud reference in that phone call between Rue and Fez?

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Angus Cloud is sadly no longer with us but Euphoria and the cast are keeping his spirit alive by including sweet tributes to him within season 3's episodes.

Angus, who tragically passed away in July 2023, was supposed to be huge part of season 3 and had previously shared that he was looking forward to returning as his beloved character Fezco.

Creator Sam Levinson has recently explained that he opted to keep Fez alive in the show, telling Variety: "I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show that I can control I could keep him alive there."

In season 3, Fez is revealed to be serving 30 years in prison. In the latest episode, Zendaya's Rue accepts a call from him and the two speak over the phone. Fans have now spotted an emotional tribute to Angus in that scene that many other viewers might have missed.

Zendaya paid tribute to Angus Cloud in Euphoria episode 3 within Rue's phonecall to Fez
Zendaya paid tribute to Angus Cloud in Euphoria episode 3 within Rue's phonecall to Fez. Picture: Getty

While speaking to Fez, we can hear Rue questioning her friend about his wild plan to 'escape' prison by doing parkour.

Rue promised to pick him up if he does, in fact, manage to escape and as the conversation winds down, she says goodbye with a sweet sign off: "Bless, bless, one love. Love you bro."

The phrase is actually one that Angus frequently himself used to sign off with in real life. He also used the phrase as a caption on a couple of Instagram posts, too.

Sam Levinson previously revealed what he had planned for Angus and Fez in a version of the season 3 script that he wrote before the Writers Strike began in May 2023, just months before the actor's passing.

"Angus was the backbone of that season," he said to the New York Times. "I used to even talk to him about it because I wanted him to stay clean."

"So I would invite him over and I’d tell him what the plans were for the character. I’d say, 'Look, he’s been in prison for a few years, so you’ve got to get that yoked prison body'. Because I wanted him to start working out and taking care of himself."

Read more about Euphoria here:

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