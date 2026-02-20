Eric Dane revealed he filmed his Euphoria season 3 scenes before his tragic death

20 February 2026, 16:52

Eric Dane previously confirmed his return to Euphoria and filmed scenes before his tragic death
Eric Dane previously confirmed his return to Euphoria and filmed scenes before his tragic death.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Eric Dane will appear as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season 3, which was filmed before his death.

In case you missed the tragic news, Euphoria star Eric Dane sadly passed away yesterday (Feb 19) after a courageous battle with ALS.

Prior to his death, the actor confirmed that he had filmed scenes for the upcoming third season of the show where he's set to return as Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi's Nate.

In a statement posted on social media in tribute to Eric, HBO wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Shortly after publicly sharing his ALS diagnosis, Eric also confirmed that he was looking forward to returning to Euphoria.

Will Eric Dane be in Euphoria season 3?

Prior to his tragic passing, Eric Dane confirmed he had filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3
Prior to his tragic passing, Eric Dane confirmed he had filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3. Picture: Alamy

Eric previously spoke about returning to the show for its third and final season. In April 2025, when he shared his ALS diagnosis, he said in a statement: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week."

And in June 2025, Eric gave an update to Extra saying: "I shot one day. I can tell you that we are in production. That's all I know!"

When asked if fans will be happy when the show returns, he added: "Yes, absolutely. I think there's still an appetite for that show out there. I think we'll be alright."

The actor was passionate about continuing to work despite his ALS diagnosis and recently appeared in an episode of Brilliant Minds. Eric, who was committed to raising awareness of ALS, played a firefighter who had recently been diagnosed with the same degenerative muscle disease.

Eric's latest TV role was in Brilliant Minds— his scenes in Euphoria will be released posthumously
Eric's latest TV role was in Brilliant Minds— his scenes in Euphoria will be released posthumously. Picture: Getty

Eric sadly passed away on February 19th, exactly 20 years to the date of his first appearance on Grey's Anatomy.

In a statement, his family wrote: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Our thoughts are with Eric's family, friends and fans. Rest in peace.

