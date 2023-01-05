Every Song On The Emily In Paris Season 3 Soundtrack

Emily in Paris played some great tunes
Emily in Paris played some great tunes. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here is every single song that was used in the third season of Emily in Paris – they've outdone themselves!

Emily in Paris returned with a bang at the end of last year, and we've been lapping up the drama, the love triangles and of course the outlandish fashion!

From chart toppers by Dua Lipa to French love songs, the soundtrack for the rom-com series has everything you could possibly want and more.

Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park, is beloved for her incredible musical numbers since the show's start, but she wasn't the only star to show off her vocals this season...

So, here's an episode-by-episode breakdown of every single song featured in Emily in Paris' third season – it might just be their best one yet!

Emily in Paris' soundtrack is top tier
Emily in Paris' soundtrack is top tier. Picture: Netflix

The soundtrack includes a stunning mix of English and French songs from some of the world's biggest artists, old and new, it's quite the eclectic collection!

Emily in Paris has also given some emerging musicians their big break too with songs you may not have heard before.

Read on the get the full list of every single song performed and featured in season three, first things first we want to delve into just a few of the highlights!

Both Mindy and Emily exercised their singing chops this season, with the latter delivering a romantic (yet slightly cringey) song in episode two dedicated to Alfie in a bid to win his heart back – and it worked, how could it not?

Mindy made some big strides in her music career this season, and we can't stop thinking about her performance of 'Don't Start Now' – she sang her heart out whilst channelling her inner Dua with that iconic Mugler bodysuit – iconic!

Mindy Chen brought the music this season
Mindy Chen brought the music this season. Picture: Netflix
Here are all the songs in the season...
Here are all the songs in the season... Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 1

  • ‘Reine De L’attitude’ by Dopamoon Feat. Lydia Képinski
  • ‘Passion Sonore’ by Agav Feat. Lucile Seguin
  • ‘J’ai Deux Amours’ by Ashley Park (Josephine Baker cover)
  • ‘Claire’ by Charlie Faron
  • ‘Tout Ira Bien’ by Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 2

  • ‘Redis-Moi’ by Mélanie Pain
  • ‘Panatra’ by The Vrooming Crew And Dolores
  • ‘Zou Bisou, Bisou’ by Jessica Paré
  • ‘Debout’ (Pierre Ill Remix) by Barbagallo
  • ‘Rollercoaster’ (Maaz Remix) by Agop
  • ‘Mannequin’ by 4tvmusic
  • ‘Totem’ by Pallace
  • ‘Blondie’ by Minuit
  • ‘Smile’ by Ashley Park (Nat King Cole cover)
  • ‘Alfie’ by Lily Collins (Dionne Warwick cover)
  • ‘Seuls À Vivre’ by Noroy

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 3

  • ‘Là Ou L’été’ by Mélanie Pain
  • ‘Une Autre Vie’ by Iliona
  • ‘Oulala’ by The Vrooming Crew And Dolores
  • ‘Domino’ by Myd
  • ‘Vitesse’ by Napkey
  • ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Ashley Park (Dua Lipa cover)
  • ‘Ma Jaguar’ by The Rebels Of Tijuana
  • ‘Viens’ by Motel Club Feat. Cindy Pooch
  • ‘Longo Maï’ by Enchantée Julia And Benjamin Epps
  • ‘Cet Été’ by Matild
  • ‘Le Lac’ by Vendredi Sur Mer
  • ‘Open Up The Sky’ by Slove Feat. John And The Volta

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 4

  • ‘Spotlight On Me’ by Janaé E. Feat. Maine Productionz & Push.Audio
  • ‘J’adore Ce Flic’ by The Rebels Of Tijuana
  • ‘L’amour Parfait’ by Brigette Fontaine And Areski Belkacem
  • ‘Panama Paname’ by Clea Vincent
  • ‘Plus Fort Que Moi’ by Enchantée Julia
  • ‘Connection Lost’ [Yuksek Remix] by Don Turi Feat. La Chica
  • ‘Boom, Boom Click!’ by Saint Privat
  • ‘Déjà Vu’ by Valhen
  • ‘Je T’appelle’ by Miel De Montagne
  • ‘Paris’ by L’impératrice
  • ‘Tomber Sur Toi’ by Miel De Montagne
  • ‘Tes Cheveux’ by Juniore
  • ‘Call Me’ by Sarah Rebecca

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 5

  • ‘Parler’ by Social Dance
  • ‘Laisser aller’ by A.J. Damour
  • ‘Maria’ by Kedam
  • ‘Lost In The Sound’ by Tahiti 80
  • ‘Que vais-je en faire?’ (Pendentif Remix) by Jérôme Echenoz
  • ‘Highs & Lows’ by Matveï
  • ‘Sur Ton Épaule’ by Claude Robin
  • ‘Humains Après Tout’ by Neil Widmer
  • ‘Mon Soleil’ (Les Gordon Remix) by Ashley Park
  • ‘Good For Me’ by Pallace Feat. Emma Hoet
  • ‘It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately’ by Josef
  • ‘Nanette’ by Julia Daigle
  • ‘Shallow’ by Ashley Park and Kevin Dias (Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper cover)
  • ‘Toujours Des Mensonges’ by Owlle Feat. Vendredi Sur Mer

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 6

  • ‘Érotique’ by The Rebels Of Tijuana
  • ‘Miss Emily’ by Charles Trenet
  • ‘C’est Tout’ by Paname Dandies
  • ‘Le Petit Boléro’ by Paname Dandies
  • ‘Je Vole’ by Laure Briard
  • ‘Party’ by Black Lilys
  • ‘La Nuit Te Ressemble’ by Thaïs
  • ‘Un Roi’ by Casque D’or

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 7

  • ‘Chute Libre’ by Emma Hoet
  • ‘Tu m’emmènes’ by Weekend Affair Feat. Cléa Vincent
  • ‘Control’ by Janet Jackson
  • ‘Mangrove’ by Toukan Toukän
  • ‘The Answer’ by Cezaire Feat. Ayelle

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 8

  • ‘TNT’ by Fantasydub Feat. Rachel Fannan
  • ‘Pénélope’ by Fred Nevché
  • ‘Lightleak’ by There’s Talk
  • ‘Let Your Body Move’ by Jean Tonique
  • ‘So Far Gone’ (Footrocket Remix) by Cheb Miaou & Shermar Feat. Footrocket
  • ‘Maintenant Je Suis Un Voyou’ by Bruno Leys
  • ‘Never Get It Right’ (Shura Remix) by Ines Rae & Kinouste

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 9

  • ‘Qu’est-Ce Que Tu Fous?’ by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores
  • ‘French Boy’ by Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou
  • ‘Just A Clown’ by Primer
  • ‘Don’t You Know I Want’ by Slowblood
  • ‘Sur La Piste De Danse’ by Laure Briard
  • ‘C’est Tout’ by Suzy Declair
  • ‘Le Tuto’ by Miel De Montagne & Jacques
  • ‘Sleep, Sleep’ by Painted Pale
  • ‘Odyssey’ by Yndi & Dream Koala
  • ‘L’amour Est Dans L’air’ by Laurent Rossi

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 10

  • ‘Cocktails’ by Dovicente & Nvrt
  • ‘Sexy’ by Blanche
  • ‘Dépêche-Toi’ by Weekend Affair
  • ‘Back To Heaven’ by Later.
  • ‘Dans Les Strass’ by Clea Vincent
  • ‘Burning Hour’ by Jadu Heart
  • ‘Moyen- ge’ by Bandit Voyage
  • ‘Vous Qui Passez Sans Me Voir’ by Albert De Paname
  • ‘Ananas’ by Bleu Toucan
  • ‘Cassette’ by Chris Db
  • ‘Le Cœur Hypothéqué’ by April March
  • ‘Uptown Funk’ byMark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
  • ‘Palermo No. 332’ by Javier E. Fioramonti
  • ‘Pyor’ by Darius
  • ‘Enid’ & Rebecca by Les Gordon

Wow, now that's a lot of songs! We wonder what picks they'll have for us in season 4...

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh's Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

