Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

17 December 2025, 11:31

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out
Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does Emily in Paris season 5 come out? Is it the final season? The release time and date of the Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again is here but what time does Emily Paris season 5 come out on Netflix?

Ever since Netflix announced that Emily Paris season 5 was in the works, fans have been eager to see what's next for Emily after she moves to Rome at the end of season 4. Over the course of the series, Emily has been in relationships with French chef Gabriel, British banker Alfie and now Italian hunk Marcello but who does she really end up with?

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait long to see how Emily's new life in Rome pans out. All 10 episodes of Emily Paris season 5 are set to drop on Netflix on Thursday, December 18th at the same exact time internationally 12PM (PT). However, the time that Emily Paris season 5 drop where you live will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Emily Paris season 5 as soon as it comes out.

Watch the Emily in Paris season 5 trailer

Emily in Paris season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 10 episodes of Emily Paris season 5 will come out at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US on Netflix and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. For viewers on the east coast, that means that season 5 will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

If you live in the UK, Emily Paris season 5 will be uploaded to Netflix at exactly 8 A.M. (GMT).

  • Emily in Paris season 5 will be released on Thursday, December 18th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Emily in Paris season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country
Emily in Paris season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country. Picture: Netflix

Will Emily in Paris season 5 be the final season?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce if Emily in Paris season 5 is the end of the show as we know it. Some people have speculated that the show is ending based on characters like Emily's former love interest Alfie returning as a main character in the show but Netflix are no official announcements have been made.

With flagship shows like Emily in Paris, Netflix tend to announce final seasons in advance so it's possible that more Emily in Paris chaos awaits us in a sixth season.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge speaks out on his sister's past mental health struggles

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.

Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

Love Island

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene
December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'

December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
Meg and Dejon pictured smiling together and having a serious conversation in the villa.

Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Love Island

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Angry Ginge's promo image a pictured with Lisa Riley on a live stream.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge confesses secret crush on "beautiful" campmate

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits