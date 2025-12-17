Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

When does Emily in Paris season 5 come out? Is it the final season? The release time and date of the Netflix show.

The time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again is here but what time does Emily Paris season 5 come out on Netflix?

Ever since Netflix announced that Emily Paris season 5 was in the works, fans have been eager to see what's next for Emily after she moves to Rome at the end of season 4. Over the course of the series, Emily has been in relationships with French chef Gabriel, British banker Alfie and now Italian hunk Marcello but who does she really end up with?

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait long to see how Emily's new life in Rome pans out. All 10 episodes of Emily Paris season 5 are set to drop on Netflix on Thursday, December 18th at the same exact time internationally 12PM (PT). However, the time that Emily Paris season 5 drop where you live will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Emily Paris season 5 as soon as it comes out.

Watch the Emily in Paris season 5 trailer

Emily in Paris season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 10 episodes of Emily Paris season 5 will come out at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US on Netflix and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. For viewers on the east coast, that means that season 5 will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

If you live in the UK, Emily Paris season 5 will be uploaded to Netflix at exactly 8 A.M. (GMT).

Emily in Paris season 5 will be released on Thursday, December 18th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Emily in Paris season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country. Picture: Netflix

Will Emily in Paris season 5 be the final season?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce if Emily in Paris season 5 is the end of the show as we know it. Some people have speculated that the show is ending based on characters like Emily's former love interest Alfie returning as a main character in the show but Netflix are no official announcements have been made.

With flagship shows like Emily in Paris, Netflix tend to announce final seasons in advance so it's possible that more Emily in Paris chaos awaits us in a sixth season.

