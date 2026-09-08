Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli send Off Campus fans a message

Off Campus co-stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have given fans an update. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Off Campus season 2 is in the midst of filming and to help drum up even more excitement, the leading co-stars have just made a new announcement.

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Off Campus took over our TV screens earlier this year when the book to series adaption dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

With many fans desperately awaiting news on season 2 and the release date, the leading co-stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have taken the time to send their loyal followers a small message directly from the set.

Uploading a video to Instagram, Ella and Belmont thanked the fans for their incredible support during their Off Campus journey while drumming up even more excitement for the new season.

They said: "Hi everyone, it's Ella and Belmont from Off Campus. We just wanted to say that we have been so overwhelmed by the response to the first season. You guys made it what it is, and we genuinely cannot thank you enough.

"We're back filming season 2 right now and we cannot wait for you to see what's coming.

"Trust us, it's going to be worth the wait."

Uploading to their Instagram account, OffCampusPrime, they captioned it: "Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli send kisses from the set of Off Campus."

The cast of Off Campus went straight into filming season two of the show following the promotion tour of its debut thanks to the successful ratings it had.

The new episodes, which are still in production, will focus on Allie, played by Mika Abdalla, and Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn, and how their romance blossoms in the novel, The Score.

The Off Campus cast are back together filming season 2. Picture: Getty

This is a slight alteration to the order of the books, written by Elle Kennedy, which actually goes into Grace and Logan's relationship in the second novel.

With much of Off Campus season 2 kept under wraps for now, we have been told about a few new faces joining the cast including Shay Rudolph as Dean's sister, Summer DiLaurentis.

India Fowler has also joined as Grace Ivers, the freshman that Logan finds himself undeniably attracted to.

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