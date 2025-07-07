Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly "removed" by Pixar
7 July 2025, 16:29 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:38
The original version of Elio's character was queer-coded before studio executives allegedly intervened.
Pixar employees have spoken out after queer subtext was reportedly removed from Disney's new animated film Elio.
Fans of Disney and Pixar will already know that the companies have a complicated history with queer representation. Over the past year alone, it's been reported that the team behind Inside Out 2 were told to make Riley "less gay", a trans storyline was cut from Win or Lose and references to Pleakley's drag were removed from Lilo & Stitch.
Now, it's been reported that Disney and Pixar's latest animated film Elio, which tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who struggles to fit in and is abducted by aliens, originally included explicit examples of queer representation.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind Elio were told to make Elio more "masculine". For example, a scene where Elio made a pink tank top out of litter on the beach and held his own "trash-ion show" was cut. There were also posters on Elio's bedroom wall that implied that he had same-sex crushes in the first edit of the film.
Former Pixar assistant editor Sarah Ligatich revealed that people left the film because of the edits. She said: "I was deeply saddened and aggrieved by the changes that were made...The exodus of talent after that cut was really indicative of how unhappy a lot of people were that they had changed and destroyed this beautiful work.”
The report also states: "Elio was initially portrayed as a queer-coded character, reflecting original director Adrian Molina’s identity as an openly gay filmmaker."
Adrian Molina, who is gay, conceived the story of Elio but left the film in 2024. He was then replaced by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi.
Another former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said that executives were hellbent on removing the film's queer subtext. They explained: “It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer.”
They added: "Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing. The Elio that is in theaters right now is far worse than Adrian’s best version of the original.”
Another said: “[The character] Elio was just so cute and so much fun and had so much personality, and now he feels much more generic to me.”
As it stands, Disney and Pixar are yet to speak out about the edits. We'll update you if/when they do.
