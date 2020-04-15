Dune 2020 Film: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & Plot Details

Dune is set to be released in two parts. Picture: PA

Dune, starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, is set to drop in 2020, but who else is in it and what’s the release date? Here's what we know about the sci-fi movie so far.

Sci-fi film Dune is one of the most highly-anticipated movie releases in 2020.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film features two massive talents; Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in a world set far in the future.

But who else is part of the Dune cast? And when will it be released? Here’s what we know so far…

Who is in the cast of Dune?

Starring alongside Zendaya and Timothée is Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin.

What’s the release date for Dune?

Dune is set to be released on December 18, 2020, and fortunately, has not yet had its production affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is there an official Dune trailer yet?

Not yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when it comes through!

What is Dune about?

The plot of Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has adapted the first part of the book into Dune and a second film is in talks to follow, as he believes the book is too detailed to be compressed into just one movie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie.

“The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

The plot takes place in the future on a planet called Arrakis, which is the only place in the universe that produces ’spice’ - a substance needed to extend human life into superhuman.

The film sees Timothée Chalamet’s character, Paul, fighting to protect the planet and the spice.

