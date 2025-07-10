Drag Race's Willam reveals the drag scenes were cut from A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga intervened

10 July 2025, 15:21

Drag Race's Willam reveals the drag scenes were cut from A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga intervened
Drag Race's Willam reveals the drag scenes were cut from A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga intervened. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

If it weren't for Lady Gaga, Willam would have never been in A Star Is Born.

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Willam has revealed that Lady Gaga fought to keep the drag queen scenes in A Star Is Born.

As soon as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born came out in 2018, it immediately became one of the biggest films in recent memory. Not only were fans obsessed with Bradley and Gaga's performances in the movie but 'Shallow' won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and became one of the most streamed songs ever.

A Star Is Born also includes fan-favourite scenes with RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Willam and Shangela. However, Willam has now explained that their scenes were cut from the movie entirely until Gaga personally intervened.

Watch the A Star Is Born trailer

In A Star is Born, Willam and Shangela appear in a bar scene early in the film. After performing a show, Jackson Maine goes to a drag bar where he witnesses Ally singing for the first time. He then bonds with Ally and the drag queens backstage. Willem also gets Jackson to perform his song 'Maybe It's Time' for her as Ally watches.

In a new interview with a tabloid, Willam was asked how she choose her roles as an actress and she said: "I say yes to everything. I do not say no. I am not one of those actors that's like, 'Oh let me see what I'm going to do for my next role'."

Speaking about A Star Is Born specifically, she then said: "In fact, A Star Is Born, we all got cast and then we did the hair and makeup test and we all got cut. I was at Tom Daley's wedding and, between the rehearsal dinner and the wedding, I got a text saying, 'Terrible, terrible news, all your scenes have been cut.'"

However, Gaga came to their rescue. Willem said: "A week later, they called and checked my availability and said, "Ok, it's back in." Lady Gaga fought for inclusion of the drag queens in the movie. Thanks Gaga, we love you."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy

Willem ended by saying: "Trying to be happy at a wedding, when someone tells you you've been cut from a Lady Gaga movie and you've told everyone."

