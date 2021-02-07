Who Is Matt Richardson's Girlfriend? Dancing On Ice Star's Supermodel Partner Revealed

7 February 2021, 13:00

Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has been dating his girlfriend since 2015.
Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has been dating his girlfriend since 2015. Picture: PA/Instagram

Dancing On Ice has welcomed new hopeful, comedian Matt Richardson, but who is his girlfriend? Here's what we know about his supermodel other half.

Matt Richardson is the latest addition to Dancing On Ice 2021’s all-star line up as he’s set to replace Rufus Hound, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The comedian has been rehearsing for months, ready to fill the next available spot, with his professional skater partner, Vicky Ogden.

Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden Join Dancing On Ice To Replace Rufus Hound And Robin Johnstone

Matt is known for being a presenter who previously hosted The Xtra Factor alongside the late Caroline Flack.

But who is Matt Richardson dating? Here’s what we know about the now-radio presenter and podcaster’s girlfriend.

Matt Richardson is dating model Sam Rollinson.
Matt Richardson is dating model Sam Rollinson. Picture: Instagram

Who is Matt Richardson’s girlfriend?

The Dancing On Ice star’s other half is Sam Rollinson and she’s a supermodel, signed to a modelling agency in London.

She boasts an impressive portfolio, having previously featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, amongst others!

The couple have been together for nearly six years, with Matt sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram in March 2020, toasting to five years together.

Mark Richardson and his girlfriend, Sam, share an adorable cat together.
Mark Richardson and his girlfriend, Sam, share an adorable cat together. Picture: Instagram

Matt and Sam even share an adorable kitten together, which they both frequently post on social media.

Their cat is called Achilles and even has his own Instagram page!

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

