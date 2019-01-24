Dancing On Ice Judge Jason Gardiner Threatens To Sue Gemma Collins After On-Screen Spat

Gemma Collins is being threatened with legal action by Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardener. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins is reportedly being threatened with legal action by Jason Gardiner.

During last week’s episode of Dancing On Ice, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins accused Jason Gardiner of “selling stories” about her.

Gemma, who's had a rough couple weeks on the show, interrupted the judge's criticism on the Sunday live show, saying: "Maybe if you didn't sell stories on me I wouldn't have been so upset this week."

When Jason tried to hit back, Gemma was not having it and continually repeated: “don't sell stories on me."

A frustrated Jason finally got a word in saying: "You know what, I didn't have to sell a story... This doesn't help your cause, but what it shows is you're just a brat."

The on-screen clash that gained over 80 Ofcom complaints came after Jason called Gemma “lazy” in an interview.

Her TOWIE co-star and boyfriend James Argent also chimed in accusing the judge of “selling stories and lies for money and publicity” on Twitter.

Selling stories & lies for money and publicity. Your supposed to be judging the routine & giving your opinion. Not slating a contestant who you’ve only just met, You haven’t given her a chance! It’s disgusting & unprofessional. She’s worked so hard & tried. What’s your problem!? https://t.co/8mUMpfCZw0 — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) January 19, 2019

Now, according to a tabloid, Gardiner is looking to file a lawsuit for defamation against the Essex diva.

However, in an attempt to move on and 'wow' the judges this Sunday, Gemma has quit social media while she focuses on training.

“Guys after today I can’t be on social as I really need to up my skating skills,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m not leaving you but I really need to focus, here’s a little something to keep you going xxx il be back up and running Sunday @gemmareacts”

