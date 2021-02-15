Dancing On Ice Cancelled As Too Many Celebrities Are Injured This Week

This week's Dancing On Ice has been cancelled due to too many injuries. Picture: ITV/ Dancing On Ice

By Capital FM

Dancing On Ice has been cancelled this Sunday after a string of celebrities have suffered injuries and ITV bosses want to allow contestants time to recover

Dancing On Ice has been pulled off air after too many contestants have been forced to pull out due to testing positive for COVID-19 or suffering other injuries, according to this publication.

The show will take a one week break in order to allow celebrities and their skating partners to recover from injuries and plans to resume on Sunday February 28th.

ITV bosses have reportedly decided this week's live show will not go ahead due to the large number of celebrities and their partners unable to take part in the competition.

This comes after four separate couples were forced to pull out of the ice skating competition an another couple miss a skate on the most recent show.

The celebrities forced to leave have the competition in 2021 for a number of reasons has been unprecedented and the show has confirmed the sad news on their Twitter.

They wrote: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February."

"Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times."

Rufus Hound and his partner Robin Johnstone were forced to quit after the comedian tested positive for Coronavirus, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer later also tested positive and had to pull out.

Ex-TOWIE star Billie Shepherd exited the show after falling on her head during practice and Denise Van Outen dislocated her shoulder during rehearsals and after soldiering on for a live show, was also forced to pull out.

Jason Donovan did not partake in skating in Sunday's episode after reportedly sustaining an injury to his back.

He has been given a pass into the next episode- but if he isn't fit to skate by the next live show, will become the fifth celeb forced to quit the show.

Jason Donovan missed a show due to a back injury. Picture: ITV

The next DOI episode will therefore take place on Sunday 28 February rather than 21 February.

