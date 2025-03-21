Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel
21 March 2025, 16:49
When does Coco 2 come out? Here's everything Pixar have revealed about the sequel so far.
Un poco loco! Disney have officially announced that Coco 2 is happening, but when does the new sequel come out?
It's no secret that Coco is one of Pixar's most beloved films. As soon as the animated movie came out in 2017, people fell in love with the emotional story about a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead and connects with his great-great-grandfather as he tries to return to his family. Oh and the soundtrack slaps!
On March 20th, 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Coco 2 is being made with Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina both returning to direct. Naturally, fans can't wait to see it so here's everything that we know so far about Coco 2 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers and news about the upcoming sequel.
Will there be a Coco 2?
When is the Coco 2 release date?
An exact Coco 2 release date is yet to be confirmed. However, according to The Wrap, Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that the film is currently scheduled to be released in 2024. In other words, fans will have to wait four years before they can see Miguel and his family on the big screen again.
Who is in the Coco 2 cast?
Casting details are yet to be announced but we imagine that the majority of the Coco cast will return in Coco 2. With the film being set in both the living world and the Land of the Dead, even the dead characters will likely come back.
If the original voice-cast returns, the following actors will appear:
- Anthony Gonzalez - Migue
- Gael García Bernal - Héctor
- Benjamin Bratt - Ernesto de la Cruz
- Alanna Ubach - Mamá Imelda, Miguel
- Renée Victor - Abuelita
- Ana Ofelia Murguía - Mamá Coco
- Alfonso Arau - Papá Julio
- Selene Luna - Tía Rosita
- Dyana Ortellí - Tía Victoria
- Herbert Sigüenza - Tíos Oscar and Felipe
- Jaime Camil - Papá
- Sofía Espinosa - Mamá
- Luis Valdez - Tío Berto
- Carla Medina - Gloria
- Polo Rojas - Abel
- Montse Hernandez - Rosa
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley - Frida Kahlo
As with most sequels, there will likely be multiple new main characters introduced to the mix as well.
Coco 2 plot synopsis: What will happen in Coco 2?
There is currently no official word on what will happen in Coco 2 just yet. However, based on the concept of the first film, it seems likely that the plot of the film will revolve around the Day of the Dead again. Instead of Miguel getting stuck in The Land of the Dead though, it's possible that a different relative will get lost there.
It's also possible that Coco 2 will be set in the future when Miguel is a father himself.
Coco 2 soundtrack: What songs are in Coco 2?
One thing that's certain is Coco 2 will have a killer soundtrack just like the first movie. The original soundtrack had eight original songs written by Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. It's currently unclear if they will return and if any of the original songs will appear again.
Need new versions of 'Remember Me' and 'Un Poco Loco'!
Is there a Coco 2 trailer?
There's no Coco 2 trailer just yet but we'll update you as soon as there is one.
