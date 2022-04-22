Christine Quinn Calls Selling Sunset Storylines ‘Fake’ As Series 5 Drops On Netflix

22 April 2022, 13:38

Christine Quinn called Selling Sunset's storylines 'fake'
Christine Quinn called Selling Sunset's storylines 'fake'. Picture: Netflix
Selling Sunset series five hasn’t been out for five minutes and star of the show Christine Quinn is already taking aim.

Christine Quinn has long been branded the ‘villain’ of Selling Sunset, while also becoming the show’s favourite real estate agent.

After years of drama with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan, Christine is back for another addictive series – which she’s already branded ‘fake’.

Who is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating Now?

On the day the new series was released, Christine took to Twitter to call out this season’s storylines, which include Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell’s relationship, the arrival of new agent Chelsea Lazkani and Mary becoming a manager.

Christine Quinn is back to bring the drama in Selling Sunset series 5
Christine Quinn is back to bring the drama in Selling Sunset series 5. Picture: Netflix
Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani have become close friends on Selling Sunset
Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani have become close friends on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

It also kicks off when Christine doesn’t get an invite to Heather Young’s hen do ahead of her marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

Shortly before series five dropped on Netflix, Christine wrote: “30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines.”

Christine made a quick return to The Oppenheim Group after welcoming her first baby with husband Christian Richard last year, but in series four found her return wasn’t warmly welcomed by the other agents.

Christine Quinn is Netflix's favourite villain
Christine Quinn is Netflix's favourite villain. Picture: Netflix

She and new agent Emma have a history of their own after finding out they were dating the same guy many years ago.

Meanwhile, she and Mary – who were once the best of friends – are yet to heal their friendship after Mary sided with Chrishell when the women fell out over Christine weighing in on Chrishell’s very public divorce from Justin Hartley.

However, in series five it looks like Chrishell finally has an ally in newbie Chelsea as the women begin to work closely together.

