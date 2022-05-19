On Air Now
19 May 2022, 12:59
Christine Quinn has called Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship ‘one-sided.’
Christine Quinn gave a scathing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her time on Selling Sunset’s The Oppenheim Group – which she has since quit.
During a series of shocking claims, including about how the show is scripted, Christine accused Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship of being ‘opportunistic’ and ‘one-sided.’
The real estate agent said: “It was a great storyline. I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her,” but believes Chrishell ‘didn’t have real feelings’ for him.
Christine called their romance ‘one-sided’ and claimed Chrishell was ‘really uncomfortable’ around her now ex-boyfriend.
"I saw the chemistry that Jason, you know, really liked her," Christine added, "and radiated towards her."
Chrishell and Jason dated from July to November 2021, calling things off over their differences in wanting to start a family.
During her interview Christine also spoke about leaving The Oppenheim Group, saying she ‘terminated her contract’ when she launched her new brokerage.
She revealed she informed Jason of her business plans a year prior.
Christine explained: “Everyone knows ... Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing. So that's why I made the company.’”
The mum-of-one also addressed colleague Emma Hernan's claims she bribed a client not to work with her.
She shut it down with: "Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers."
