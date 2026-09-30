Celebrity Traitors start time, what days it's on and when it finishes revealed

What time does Celebrity Traitors start and when does it finish? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

What time is Celebrity Traitors on tonight? The Celebrity Traitors series 2 starts on Thursday 1st October at 8pm. Here's when the next episodes come out.

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The Celebrity Traitors is making its imminent return to our TV screens so cancel all your evening plans, book your spot on the sofa and lock in!

Host Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands with twenty new celebrity stars who are all ready to play the tense game, and take on the role of a Faithful or Traitor.

This year, the likes of Love Island presenter Maya Jama and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey will be taking on the infamous game of deception.

Filmed just this year, here's everything we know about what days The Celebrity Traitors is on, what time is starts and how long the show will be on for.

Host Claudia Winkleman will return to host Celebrity Traitors season 2. Picture: BBC

What time does The Celebrity Traitors start?

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 will start on Thursday 1st October at 8pm.

The first episode will be one hour and 15 minutes long.

What days is The Celebrity Traitors on?

This year, the show's TV scheduling will look a little different. Instead of airing twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday nights, it'll air every Thursday and Friday evening at 8pm.

The length of those episodes may vary as the weeks go on but the majority will be around one hour long or just over one hour.

Maya Jama is one of the players in Celebrity Traitors season 2. Picture: Getty

When does The Celebrity Traitors finish?

The Celebrity Traitors finale airs on Friday 30th October.

Here's the full episode schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday 1st October

Episode 2: Friday 2nd October

Episode 3: Thursday 8th October

Episode 4: Friday 9th October

Episode 5: Thursday 15th October

Episode 6: Friday 16th October

Episode 7: Thursday 22nd October

Episode 8: Friday 23rd October

Episode 9: Thursday 29th October

Episode 10: Friday 30th October (The Finale)

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