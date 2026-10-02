When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode?

2 October 2026, 20:55

Maya Jama's Celebrity Traitors promo image and show logo.
When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode? Here's what day and time the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors series 2 is coming to your screens.

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The nation can breathe a sigh of relief, as Celebrity Traitors series 2 is officially back on our TV screens, with a spectacular celebrity lineup to get us back into the treacherous game!

Host Claudia Winkleman's return to the Scottish Highlands has been nothing short of iconic, with her greeting the twenty one new celebrity by emerging from a coffin on day one.

With the celebrities trying to raise as much money as possible for charity, whilst also trying to work out who the Traitors are... the next episode couldn’t come soon enough. So, here’s when the next episode will air.

Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman pictured in a coffin.
Host Claudia Winkleman welcomed the celebrity traitors from a coffin. Picture: BBC

When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode?

The next episode will be Thursday 8th October at 8pm, and finish at 9:05pm.

This year, the show's TV scheduling will look a little different. Instead of airing twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday nights, it'll air every Thursday and Friday evening.

Here's a full rundown of the upcoming Celebrity Traitors episodes:

  • Episode 1: Thursday 1st October (aired)
  • Episode 2: Friday 2nd October (aired)
  • Episode 3: Thursday 8th October
  • Episode 4: Friday 9th October
  • Episode 5: Thursday 15th October
  • Episode 6: Friday 16th October
  • Episode 7: Thursday 22nd October
  • Episode 8: Friday 23rd October
  • Episode 9: Thursday 29th October
Bella Ramsey is on The Celebrity Traitors 2026
Bella Ramsey is on The Celebrity Traitors 2026. Picture: BBC
Comedian James Acaster is starring in The Celebrity Traitors
Comedian James Acaster is starring in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC

The Celebrity Traitors line up: Who's in series 2?

Here's the full list:

  • Amol Rajan – Journalist
  • Bella Ramsey – Actor
  • James Acaster – Comedian
  • James Blunt – Singer/songwriter
  • Jerry Hall – Model and actress
  • Joanne McNally – Comedian
  • Joe Lycett – Comedian
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor
  • King Kenny – Social media personality
  • Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/former Little Mix member
  • Maya Jama – TV presenter
  • Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter
  • Miranda Hart – Actor
  • Myha’la – Actor
  • Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and mathematician
  • Richard E. Grant – Actor
  • Rob Beckett – Comedian
  • Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian
  • Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter
  • Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor
  • Sharon Rooney – Actor

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