When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode? Here's what day and time the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors series 2 is coming to your screens.
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The nation can breathe a sigh of relief, as Celebrity Traitorsseries 2 is officially back on our TV screens, with a spectacular celebrity lineup to get us back into the treacherous game!
Host Claudia Winkleman's return to the Scottish Highlands has been nothing short of iconic, with her greeting the twenty one new celebrity by emerging from a coffin on day one.
With the celebrities trying to raise as much money as possible for charity, whilst also trying to work out who the Traitors are... the next episode couldn’t come soon enough. So, here’s when the next episode will air.