When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode?

When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode? Here's what day and time the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors series 2 is coming to your screens.

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The nation can breathe a sigh of relief, as Celebrity Traitors series 2 is officially back on our TV screens, with a spectacular celebrity lineup to get us back into the treacherous game!

Host Claudia Winkleman's return to the Scottish Highlands has been nothing short of iconic, with her greeting the twenty one new celebrity by emerging from a coffin on day one.

With the celebrities trying to raise as much money as possible for charity, whilst also trying to work out who the Traitors are... the next episode couldn’t come soon enough. So, here’s when the next episode will air.

Host Claudia Winkleman welcomed the celebrity traitors from a coffin. Picture: BBC

When is the next Celebrity Traitors episode?

The next episode will be Thursday 8th October at 8pm, and finish at 9:05pm.

This year, the show's TV scheduling will look a little different. Instead of airing twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday nights, it'll air every Thursday and Friday evening.

Here's a full rundown of the upcoming Celebrity Traitors episodes:

Episode 1: Thursday 1st October (aired)

Episode 2: Friday 2nd October (aired)

Episode 3: Thursday 8th October

Episode 4: Friday 9th October

Episode 5: Thursday 15th October

Episode 6: Friday 16th October

Episode 7: Thursday 22nd October

Episode 8: Friday 23rd October

Episode 9: Thursday 29th October

Bella Ramsey is on The Celebrity Traitors 2026. Picture: BBC

Comedian James Acaster is starring in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC

The Celebrity Traitors line up: Who's in series 2?

Here's the full list:

Amol Rajan – Journalist

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian

James Blunt – Singer/songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Social media personality

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/former Little Mix member

Maya Jama – TV presenter

Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

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