When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

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8 September 2026, 12:08
The Celebrity Traitors season 2 starts earlier than expected this year. Here's everything we know so far, including the celebrity line up.
As the days get shorter and the evenings darker, it can only mean one thing...The Celebrity Traitors is coming back to our TV screens!
Host Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands with twenty new celebrity stars who are all ready to play the tense game, and take on the role of a Faithful or Traitor.
After Alan Carr's sensational run last year, viewers will be seeing the likes of Love Island presenter Maya Jama, ex Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey take on the infamous game themselves.
Filmed earlier this year, here's everything we know about The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date.
The second series will kick off on Wednesday 23rd September, so cancel all your evening plans!
Just like last year, the show is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday from 9pm.
We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but if the schedule follows a similar pattern, the final is expected to take place on Thursday 22nd October.
The full cast list for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 was revealed a while ago and several stars have been forced to remain tight-lipped about their experience playing the game.
Here's the full list: