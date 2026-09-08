When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 starts earlier than expected this year. Here's everything we know so far, including the celebrity line up.

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As the days get shorter and the evenings darker, it can only mean one thing...The Celebrity Traitors is coming back to our TV screens!

Host Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands with twenty new celebrity stars who are all ready to play the tense game, and take on the role of a Faithful or Traitor.

After Alan Carr's sensational run last year, viewers will be seeing the likes of Love Island presenter Maya Jama, ex Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey take on the infamous game themselves.

Filmed earlier this year, here's everything we know about The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date.

Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands. Picture: BBC

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

The second series will kick off on Wednesday 23rd September, so cancel all your evening plans!

Just like last year, the show is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday from 9pm.

We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but if the schedule follows a similar pattern, the final is expected to take place on Thursday 22nd October.

The Celebrity Traitors line up: Who is in series 2?

The full cast list for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 was revealed a while ago and several stars have been forced to remain tight-lipped about their experience playing the game.

Here's the full list:

Amol Rajan – Journalist

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian

James Blunt – Singer/songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Social media personality

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/former Little Mix member

Maya Jama – TV presenter

Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

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