19 April 2025, 17:00

Why isn’t Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday nights? Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother is back and in full swing, but why doesn’t the show air on Saturday nights? Here's what we know.

Celebrity Big Brother fans were over the moon when they found out the show was coming back for seconds (literally) after its revival last year.

Since then, the show has seen contestants come and go and has filled our evenings with plenty of entertainment, from watching unlikely friendships develop to surprise confessions and tension between certain contestants.

But while there’s a big chunk of content to keep fans entertained, there’s one glaring gap in the CBB TV schedule as the show runs every night of the week except Saturdays.

So why doesn’t Celebrity Big Brother air on Saturday evenings? Here’s what we know about the CBB TV schedule.

Celebrity Big Brother is on 6 evenings a week, with new episodes dropping at 9pm on Monday-Friday and 10pm on Sunday. One exception to the schedule is on Saturdays when CBB takes the night off.

But while the schedule gap might give contestants a bit of a breather, it certainly leaves some fans feeling a bit lost for entertainment on a Saturday evening.

As one fan wrote: "Just remembered #CBBUK isnt on Saturdays anymore god im so bored." Relatable!

While it hasn't always been the case that CBB hasn't aired on Saturdays, although the schedule has fluctuated quite a bit over the years. ITV hasn’t directly addressed why the show doesn’t air on Saturday evenings this year but some fans have made several suggestions about why this might be the case.

Some have theorised that similar to other ITV shows, such as Love Island, the show might take a break on Saturdays to give the cast and crew a break, which would be best placed on a Saturday given people are often busy with weekend plans that day anyway.

Others have also pointed out that the pause in schedule gives production the chance to clean down the house too given it has multiple people living there for 19 days straight.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 finish?

CBB is expected to last for 19 days, which means with its early April start date, we can expect the show to wrap up for the year around 25th April.

So far this year has provided viewers with plenty of entertainment and drama, from Mickey Rourke getting kicked out within the first 6 days for inappropriate behaviour to Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa forming and unlikely friendship.

