Will Mickey Rourke still get paid his Celebrity Big Brother fee?

14 April 2025, 12:37

By Abbie Reynolds

Mickey Rourke was kicked off of Celebrity Big Brother, but will he still be paid?

The Hollywood star was reportedly set to receive the largest pay packet out of this year's Celebrity Big Brother cast but he was asked to leave the show after multiple instances of inappropriate behaviour and language.

Mickey, who opened up about taking out a $500k loan after Covid and actors' strikes "to get by", had said he only intended to last four days - which some fans have speculated was the stipulated time he needed to last in the house in order to receive his fee.

It's been reported that Mickey was set to be paid £500,000 to appear on Big Brother and, on his motivations to do the show, it seems money was his driving force as he told the tabloids his career is "in the bin" and "it was between this or a really bad independent movie".

"And I’ve had it up to here with really bad independent movies," he said. "So I said, 'You know what? Let’s go do that thing in England. I want to go to London anyway'."

But after being asked to leave the CBB house, will he still walk about with the £500k? Here's what we know.

Mickey Rourke is asked to leave CBB

It's reported that Mickey won't receive "all" of his Big Brother fee after being removed from the house but it's unclear how much he'll still be paid.

A tabloid source has said: "Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV. If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee.

"It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him," they insisted.

The source added: "Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much."

Mickey was saved in the first eviction
Mickey was saved in the first eviction. Picture: ITV

The 9 1/2 Weeks actor was asked to leave the Big Brother house on day six after already receiving a warning for his behaviour towards 21-year-old JoJo Siwa. He had repeatedly said he wanted to "vote the lesbian out" and went on to use the f-slur in the same context.

He also said he was going to 'tie her up' and claimed she wouldn't be leaving the house lesbian. Later he was called out for making several inappropriate jokes towards TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise, including asking, "you want me to come in you" when she's asked him to "come with me".

The final straw was when Mickey became threatening and aggressive towards fellow housemate Chris Hughes, who he called a "c---".

Mickey Rourke goes on expletive outburst in CBB

When Big Brother asked Mickey to leave the CBB house, he said he was "ashamed" by his behaviours.

