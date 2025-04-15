What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Celebrity Big Brother fans 'figure out' secret message

Fans 'figure out' the secret message JoJo wrote on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Here's what Celebrity Big Brother fans are saying.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While Celebrity Big Brother fans are still waiting to see what JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs makes of her friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes, the pair are getting closer than ever.

In last night's episode (Monday 14th April), JoJo was seen lying on the floor next to Chris' bed and, after getting his attention, she traced a message onto his hand. Chris looked confused but JoJo said: "It makes sense. Just think about it."

Secret messages are a big no no in the CBB house and in tonight's episode (Tuesday 15th April), viewers will see the pair 'punished' for it - much to the rest of the housemates dismay as they are forced to talk only via a megaphone.

But punishment aside, we all want to know what it was JoJo said and there are lots of theories.

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother?

JoJo wrote a message on Chris' hand. Picture: ITV

Is JoJo Siwa bisexual?

The main theory that has popped up over and over again from fans online is that JoJo traced 'bi' on Chris' hand to tell him she's 'bisexual'. If this is true, it furthers fan theories that there is something romantic going on between the unlikely friends. However, JoJo has been very open about her sexuality and has often referred to herself a lesbian.

Nevertheless, during an interview in 2021, JoJo said she would call herself "pansexual". Speaking to People she said: "I still don’t know what I am. It’s, like, I want to figure it out … I don’t know — bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say ‘gay’ because it just kind of covers it, or ‘queer’ because I think the keyword is cool."

"Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she added.

But, a year after those comments, she revealed on TikTok: "A man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go."

JoJo has also said in a YouTube video she likes to refer to herself as 'gay' because she doesn't like the sound of the word lesbian, but ultimately said: "But that's what I am."

Other fans have suggested she wrote 'HOT' to explain why she was sleeping on the floor and not the bed. But another overwhelming majority think it was something about their fellow housemate Ella Rae Wise who viewers think has a crush on Chris.

TOWIE's Ella spoke to co-star Angellica Bell about how she expected her and Chris to form a bond, but added that she didn't "fancy" him so it didn't matter. She later said that JoJo is not her "cup of tea", which fans have speculated comes from jealously.

One fan said: "JoJo could have noticed how Ella has been acting towards Chris and was telling him, and spelling it out so nobody would hear."

And another wrote: "I’ve got a feeling that JoJo wrote that Ella likes Chris."

Ella speaking about Chris on CBB. Picture: ITV

Another suggestion was that she wrote '143' for 'I love you' or 'I ♡ U' on his hand.

It looks like, unless JoJo reveals what she wrote, we won't actually be able to figure out exactly what she traced, especially since the scene is edited.

Read more celebrity news here: