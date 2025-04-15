What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Celebrity Big Brother fans 'figure out' secret message

15 April 2025, 11:27 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 11:55

Fans 'figure out' the secret message JoJo wrote on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother
Fans 'figure out' the secret message JoJo wrote on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Here's what Celebrity Big Brother fans are saying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While Celebrity Big Brother fans are still waiting to see what JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs makes of her friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes, the pair are getting closer than ever.

In last night's episode (Monday 14th April), JoJo was seen lying on the floor next to Chris' bed and, after getting his attention, she traced a message onto his hand. Chris looked confused but JoJo said: "It makes sense. Just think about it."

Secret messages are a big no no in the CBB house and in tonight's episode (Tuesday 15th April), viewers will see the pair 'punished' for it - much to the rest of the housemates dismay as they are forced to talk only via a megaphone.

But punishment aside, we all want to know what it was JoJo said and there are lots of theories.

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother?

JoJo wrote a message on Chris' hand
JoJo wrote a message on Chris' hand. Picture: ITV

Is JoJo Siwa bisexual?

The main theory that has popped up over and over again from fans online is that JoJo traced 'bi' on Chris' hand to tell him she's 'bisexual'. If this is true, it furthers fan theories that there is something romantic going on between the unlikely friends. However, JoJo has been very open about her sexuality and has often referred to herself a lesbian.

Nevertheless, during an interview in 2021, JoJo said she would call herself "pansexual". Speaking to People she said: "I still don’t know what I am. It’s, like, I want to figure it out … I don’t know — bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say ‘gay’ because it just kind of covers it, or ‘queer’ because I think the keyword is cool."

"Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she added.

But, a year after those comments, she revealed on TikTok: "A man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go."

JoJo has also said in a YouTube video she likes to refer to herself as 'gay' because she doesn't like the sound of the word lesbian, but ultimately said: "But that's what I am."

Other fans have suggested she wrote 'HOT' to explain why she was sleeping on the floor and not the bed. But another overwhelming majority think it was something about their fellow housemate Ella Rae Wise who viewers think has a crush on Chris.

TOWIE's Ella spoke to co-star Angellica Bell about how she expected her and Chris to form a bond, but added that she didn't "fancy" him so it didn't matter. She later said that JoJo is not her "cup of tea", which fans have speculated comes from jealously.

One fan said: "JoJo could have noticed how Ella has been acting towards Chris and was telling him, and spelling it out so nobody would hear."

And another wrote: "I’ve got a feeling that JoJo wrote that Ella likes Chris."

Ella speaking about Chris on CBB
Ella speaking about Chris on CBB. Picture: ITV

Another suggestion was that she wrote '143' for 'I love you' or 'I ♡ U' on his hand.

It looks like, unless JoJo reveals what she wrote, we won't actually be able to figure out exactly what she traced, especially since the scene is edited.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Does Joel die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens to him in the game

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Why is Ellie mad at Joel in The Last of Us season 2? How Joel's lie affects their relationship

Why is Ellie mad at Joel in The Last of Us season 2? Joel's lie explained

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Black Mirror fans call Common People the "most f---ed up" episode ever

Black Mirror fans call Common People the "most f---ed up" episode ever

Minecraft director Jared Hess defends viral Chicken Jockey cinema trend

Minecraft director defends 'disruptive' fan behaviour after cinemas 'ban' teens

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed.

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds revealed

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits