Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Love Island's Chris Hughes and American star JoJo Siwa's relationship raises even more questions in new intimate moments discovered on the show's livestream.

Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are getting closer than ever as fans are discovering some key, and rather intimate, unaired moments in their relationship.

With plenty of question marks over what's happening between the CBB pair, both Chris and JoJo can't seem to keep away from one another as two more clips, captured on the livestream, show just how much they're bonding in the famous house.

Shared in a now-deleted post on Reddit, a fan spotted them cuddling and gazing into one another's eyes as they discussed massages and being there for one another.

The clip saw JoJo, 21, asking for a massage with the former Love Island star offering one. They then went into a little chat/bicker only the two of them would understand.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's interactions have become a huge topic for viewers. Picture: ITV

The former Dance Moms star said: "I'm the one with a broken eyeball."

To which Chris, 32, responded: "And I'm the one who's literally mended it all day. Let me see it, come on, look at me, look into my eyes." They then went on to gaze at one another before he declared it was "mended now".

The private moment between Chris and JoJo comes just hours after they were spotted getting closer than ever in the CBB hot tub.

Again, captured on the show's livestream, Chris was seen planting two kisses on her head with his arm around her as she rested on his shoulder.

This Chris and JoJo cuddle on last night's live stream was very sweet. The way he rubs her cheek is so cute. 🤗💕 #CBBLive #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/BcvZwZZb8v — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) April 24, 2025

Questions around their friendship were then raised once again, when JoJo was seen rubbing his leg under the water.

Their relationship in the Celebrity Big Brother house has become a huge talking point, from whether they're just really good friends to whether there could be something more. The fact she was dating her partner Kath Ebbs before going in has also caused many to label their actions as "disrespectful".

Since being in the house, JoJo has also opened up about her sexuality and discussed how she now identifies as queer and "not a lesbian".

