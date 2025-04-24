Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

24 April 2025, 11:59

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house
Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Love Island's Chris Hughes and American star JoJo Siwa's relationship raises even more questions in new intimate moments discovered on the show's livestream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are getting closer than ever as fans are discovering some key, and rather intimate, unaired moments in their relationship.

With plenty of question marks over what's happening between the CBB pair, both Chris and JoJo can't seem to keep away from one another as two more clips, captured on the livestream, show just how much they're bonding in the famous house.

Shared in a now-deleted post on Reddit, a fan spotted them cuddling and gazing into one another's eyes as they discussed massages and being there for one another.

The clip saw JoJo, 21, asking for a massage with the former Love Island star offering one. They then went into a little chat/bicker only the two of them would understand.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's interactions have become a huge topic for viewers
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's interactions have become a huge topic for viewers. Picture: ITV

The former Dance Moms star said: "I'm the one with a broken eyeball."

To which Chris, 32, responded: "And I'm the one who's literally mended it all day. Let me see it, come on, look at me, look into my eyes." They then went on to gaze at one another before he declared it was "mended now".

The private moment between Chris and JoJo comes just hours after they were spotted getting closer than ever in the CBB hot tub.

Again, captured on the show's livestream, Chris was seen planting two kisses on her head with his arm around her as she rested on his shoulder.

Questions around their friendship were then raised once again, when JoJo was seen rubbing his leg under the water.

Their relationship in the Celebrity Big Brother house has become a huge talking point, from whether they're just really good friends to whether there could be something more. The fact she was dating her partner Kath Ebbs before going in has also caused many to label their actions as "disrespectful".

Since being in the house, JoJo has also opened up about her sexuality and discussed how she now identifies as queer and "not a lesbian".

Read more about Celebrity Big Brother here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

MAFS groom Dave has aired his thoughts on ex-wife Jamie's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on ex-wife Jamie's new romance with Eliot

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'
Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

Claudia Winkleman is bringing her celebrity pals to the Traitors castle in 2025

When does Celebrity Traitors UK start? Here's everything you need to know

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits