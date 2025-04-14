CBB fans "taunt" JoJo Siwa's partner with comments about Chris Hughes

CBB fans "taunt" JoJo Siwa's partner's socials with comments about Chris Hughes. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs hasn't commented on JoJo's relationship with Chris Hughes so far.

'Karma' singer JoJo Siwa and Love Island season three's Chris Hughes have made one of the most unlikely friendships in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, but recent scenes have had fans questioning whether there's something more than platonic going on between them.

JoJo, who experienced homophobic language from Mickey Rourke (who's since been kicked out of the CBB house), has spoken proudly about being a lesbian and how she is in a healthy relationship with her non-binary partner Kath Ebbs. Chris on the other hand is a single man and many expected him and TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise to strike up a friendship. Even Ella herself said she expected them to get on better that they have.

But from back rubs in the dark, to strong eye contact and a lot of physical touch, CBB fans are now speculating that there's something going on between Chris and JoJo.

JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

In one interaction, where JoJo was playing the role of 'Ship Captain' for a shopping task, Chris dubbed JoJo "sexy". She said: "This is my ship, and I know what goes down on my ship and you know what? You guys aren't very quiet."

"I like this side of you," Chris said before adding: "It's kinda sexy."

All over social media there have been multiple edits of JoJo and Chris' interactions with some going as far as to ask if JoJo is cheating. And while fans wait to see what her partner Kath thinks, they've flooded their comments and everyone is divided.

JoJo gives Chris a hug on CBB. Picture: ITV

One commenter wrote under Kath's recent Instagram post: "Chris and Jojo are the UKs favourite couple now [sic]"

Another claimed: "Jojo is publicly cheating on you on live stream." During the CBB live stream, JoJo was seen having her back tickled by Chris before she chose to sleep on the floor by his bed seemingly to be closer to him as they held hands.

However, defending JoJo and showing support to Kath, one person wrote: "no way you guys are coming in kath's comments to taunt her about jojo (lesbian btw) getting close to a straight man. they're freaking friends?? platonic relationships exist and it's very odd to try and get kath riled up [sic]"

JoJo and her partner Kath at the GLAAD awards. Picture: Getty

Kath hasn't been able to escape the comments on their TikTok where fans have asked things like: "Do you feel comfortable about chris and jojo on big brother tonight?"

Another quizzed: "Chris and Jojo be a bit too friendly tbh how are you feeling about that [sic]"

However, countering the speculation one commenter said: "Not the comments try to instigate drama have yall not heard of platonic friends before?"

JoJo's partner is yet to comment on her relationship with Chris however she did speak out when Mickey was inappropriate. Kath called him a "pig" and a "dangerous person" in a TikTok reacting to what happened.

Mickey Rourke is asked to leave CBB

