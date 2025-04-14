CBB fans "taunt" JoJo Siwa's partner with comments about Chris Hughes

14 April 2025, 11:06

CBB fans "taunt" JoJo Siwa&squot;s partner&squot;s socials with comments about Chris Hughes
CBB fans "taunt" JoJo Siwa's partner's socials with comments about Chris Hughes. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs hasn't commented on JoJo's relationship with Chris Hughes so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Karma' singer JoJo Siwa and Love Island season three's Chris Hughes have made one of the most unlikely friendships in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, but recent scenes have had fans questioning whether there's something more than platonic going on between them.

JoJo, who experienced homophobic language from Mickey Rourke (who's since been kicked out of the CBB house), has spoken proudly about being a lesbian and how she is in a healthy relationship with her non-binary partner Kath Ebbs. Chris on the other hand is a single man and many expected him and TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise to strike up a friendship. Even Ella herself said she expected them to get on better that they have.

But from back rubs in the dark, to strong eye contact and a lot of physical touch, CBB fans are now speculating that there's something going on between Chris and JoJo.

JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother
JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

In one interaction, where JoJo was playing the role of 'Ship Captain' for a shopping task, Chris dubbed JoJo "sexy". She said: "This is my ship, and I know what goes down on my ship and you know what? You guys aren't very quiet."

"I like this side of you," Chris said before adding: "It's kinda sexy."

All over social media there have been multiple edits of JoJo and Chris' interactions with some going as far as to ask if JoJo is cheating. And while fans wait to see what her partner Kath thinks, they've flooded their comments and everyone is divided.

JoJo gives Chris a hug on CBB
JoJo gives Chris a hug on CBB. Picture: ITV

One commenter wrote under Kath's recent Instagram post: "Chris and Jojo are the UKs favourite couple now [sic]"

Another claimed: "Jojo is publicly cheating on you on live stream." During the CBB live stream, JoJo was seen having her back tickled by Chris before she chose to sleep on the floor by his bed seemingly to be closer to him as they held hands.

However, defending JoJo and showing support to Kath, one person wrote: "no way you guys are coming in kath's comments to taunt her about jojo (lesbian btw) getting close to a straight man. they're freaking friends?? platonic relationships exist and it's very odd to try and get kath riled up [sic]"

JoJo and her partner Kath at the GLAAD awards
JoJo and her partner Kath at the GLAAD awards. Picture: Getty

Kath hasn't been able to escape the comments on their TikTok where fans have asked things like: "Do you feel comfortable about chris and jojo on big brother tonight?"

Another quizzed: "Chris and Jojo be a bit too friendly tbh how are you feeling about that [sic]"

However, countering the speculation one commenter said: "Not the comments try to instigate drama have yall not heard of platonic friends before?"

JoJo's partner is yet to comment on her relationship with Chris however she did speak out when Mickey was inappropriate. Kath called him a "pig" and a "dangerous person" in a TikTok reacting to what happened.

Mickey Rourke is asked to leave CBB

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who returns in Sunrise on the Reaping

Celebrity Big Brother cast salaries revealed: How much did they get paid?

Celebrity Big Brother cast salaries revealed: How much did they get paid?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Who is Piper Rockelle from Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing?

Who is Piper Rockelle? Age, parents, net worth and Bad Influence controversy explained

Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith issue statements slamming Netflix's Bad Influence

Netflix's Bad Influence slammed by Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith

Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit

Where is Tiffany Smith now? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after lawsuit

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed.

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds revealed

MAFS Australia fans can't get over how different Lauren Hall looks in an old resurfaced photo.

MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photo from before show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits