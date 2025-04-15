Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers

15 April 2025, 12:52

Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers
Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

While fans wait to hear what JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs thinks, Chris Hughes' brother Ben has addressed their close friendship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Love Island star Chris Hughes have caused a lot of discourse among Celebrity Big Brother viewers with their surprising friendship.

The pair seem to have first bonded when Chris stuck up for JoJo against Mickey Rourke and his homophobic comments towards her. Since then, the pair have formed a very close friendship that's even caused other housemates to complain about how much time they spend together and not with the group.

However, fans began to speculate something romantic was blossoming between them when they were seen cuddling in bed and Chris was tickling her back. This is despite JoJo being openly gay and in a relationship with her partner Kath Ebbs. But, from back tickles and secret messages to intense eye contact, some fans are convinced their relationship is more than platonic.

JoJo's partner Kath has been inundated with comments about what she thinks of JoJo and Chris' relationship and now Chris' brother Ben has spoken out.

JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother
JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Ben was questioned about JoJo and Chris' relationship when he appeared on Lorraine on (Monday 14th April), in particular he was about Chris rubbing JoJo's back while they were cuddled up in bed.

"I actually think that maybe they've just formed a great friendship due to the fact that Chris stood up for JoJo. I think JoJo is in a solid relationship, Chris will know that. I just think that they've got each other's backs," Ben replied.

After another panel quipped that they "literally" had each other's backs, Ben added: "There are so many older members of the house there. They're a couple of the youngest and they've stood up for each other most of the first week.

"I think they've just bonded really well, and they've got a really good friendship which will probably come away from the house as well. It will be nice to see."

JoJo gives Chris a hug on CBB
JoJo gives Chris a hug on CBB. Picture: ITV

While some fans think their behaviour is flirty, there are a lot of people defending their relationship and insisting that the pair are just really close friends.

On TikTok, one viewer said: "how it feels to see discourse on jojo siwa's sexuality all over the internet because of her close friendship with a man, knowing damn well if it was danny beard acting like this with a female housemate people wouldn't be saying a word - Y'all just love to invalidate sapphic women's sexualities and i'm so TIRED. [sic]"

Another user on TikTok shared an old clip from a livestream she did with one of her male friends back home. JoJo is straddled over her friend and laughing and giggling with him. The caption reads: "jojo with her best friend outside the show btw and guess what she's still a lesbian can we stop with this chris and jojo narrative, they're bros. [sic]"

JoJo Siwa appears to send secret hand signal to Chris Hughes on CBB

What do you think, is this a forbidden romance forming or are they just "bros"?

