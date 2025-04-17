JoJo Siwa's mum brands Ella Rae Wise 'jealous' of Chris Hughes relationship on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa's mum brands Ella Rae Wise 'jealous' of Chris Hughes relationship on Celebrity Big Brother
Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise has been accused of being jealous of JoJo Siwa's friendship with Love Island icon Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother, and now JoJo's mum Jessalynn has weighed in.

JoJo, who found fame on Dance Moms at nine-years-old, has struck up an unlikely friendship with Love Island season three star Chris. Their relationship has become so close that fans have even suggested that, despite JoJo being in a relationship, the pair have romantic feelings for each other.

Chris' brother Ben shut this down, insisting they just have "a solid relationship". Romantic or not, their relationship seems to be irritating their housemate Ella, who admitted to Angellica Bell she expected her and Chris to form a "bond" on the show. Even Chris' ex and Ella's friend Olivia Attwod predicted them to have a 'showmance' before the season started.

However, Ella and Chris have not formed any kind of bond and she even nominated him after saying she "get's nothing" from her conversations with him.

Ella speaking about Chris on CBB
Ella speaking about Chris on CBB. Picture: ITV

What's more is Ella has said several times that she doesn't like JoJo, saying she's not her "cup of tea". She even joined in with some of the other housemates sneakily eating popcorn that JoJo had specifically requested on the shopping budget. Eating it and giggling, Ella said: "It tastes even better knowing it's hers."

Viewers of the show have not held back in their criticism of Ella's comments and behaviours, labelling her "jealous" countless times. "Ella is so jealous Chris doesn't fancy her and she’s not even trying to hide it lmao," one viewer said on X.

Another wrote: "The fact Ella is this jealous over a lesbian…" With a third penning: "Ella getting annoyed because she thinks the lesbian has stolen her “man” I’m crying."

And now, JoJo's mum Jess has addressed Ella's 'jealously'. Jess has control over JoJo's socials while she's in the CBB house and, as the caption of one pre-recorded TikTok of JoJo, she said: "JoJo’s little friendship with Chris is the recipe for a jealous Ella - ooooo the dramaaaaaaaa triangle has entered the chat 🫣🩷 Love, Dance Mom Jess."

In defence of Ella, Chris' ex-girlfriend Olivia has said in a TikTok: "I don't think Ella is jealous. I know that's going to cause a divide, but I don't. I think she see's something."

Olivia explained: "JoJo's very young and very famous."

Many of the housemates, including Olympic athlete Daley Thompson, have accused Chris and JoJo of "playing a game". After JoJo and Chris were punished for a rule break, Daley said: "You know it's part of the plan. Every time they get a punishment and all that, they get the airtime."

Ella has been accused of being 'jealous' of JoJo
Ella has been accused of being 'jealous' of JoJo. Picture: ITV

At the time, Ella also said: "There's something fishy going on and I can't put my finger on what it is, but something's not right. It's just like the little secret conversations that they have.

"But I do think it's game plan, of course Chris is going to team up with her, she's f---ing one of the biggest stars, like she's got untold amount of followers."

"She's got an amazing fan base, they're going to go over to him. So he's thinking logically, I can't shoot a man for thinking logically but at the same time, be true to who you are," she concluded in the Diary Room.

However, fans of the show still argue her comments are coming from jealously. When she told Angellica that she was shocked she and Chris hadn't bonded, she added: "Whatever, I don't fancy him so I ain't bothered."

"Ella saying she's not bothered about Chris and JoJo but her actions say otherwise," one viewer wrote on TikTok. Another penned: "Ella clearly fancies Chris otherwise she wouldn't have brought it up."

JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB
JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB. Picture: ITV

