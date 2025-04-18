What are the Celebrity Big Brother cast’s net worths? Here's who earns the most

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother has brought in quite the selection of stars this year, but what are their net worths outside the show?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is well and truly underway and so far we’ve seen some incredible moments from the cast, including plenty of drama and gossip.

This year the Big Brother house was joined by 13 contestants who boast varying levels of fame, from former Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke to former Olympian Daley Thompson and social media personality JoJo Siwa.

We’ve already had the intel on just how much each of the celebs are being paid for their stint on the show, but how much are their individual net worths outside the Big Brother walls?

Here’s the rundown on all the net worths of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother lineup.

Chesney Hawkes

Maybe not everyone knows the face of Chesney Hawkes, but we can guarantee you’ve heard his song ‘The One and Only’ or maybe even one of his other hits. Thanks to his music career, Chesney boasts a projected net worth of £10 million.

What is Chesney Hawkes' net worth? Picture: Alamy

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes has made quite a name for himself in the CBB house but it certainly wasn’t his first foray into reality TV, as he previously featured on Love Island.

While some have made a pretty penny through the popular dating show his net worth is projected to be around £1.4 million. This is just slightly less than Ekin-Su's reported £1.6m net worth, who also featured on CBB last year.

What is Chris Hughes' net worth? Picture: ITV

Angellica Bell

TV presenter Angellica Bell, known by many for her stints on CBBC as well as The One Show and her Celebrity Masterchef win, is believed to boast an estimated net worth of £1 million.

What is Angellica Bell net worth? Picture: Getty

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer is among the legendary soap ranks in this year’s CBB thanks to her decades-long career on Eastenders. Her career has served her well, as her net worth totals an estimated £9.3 million.

What is Patsy Palmer's net worth? Picture: Getty

Jack P Shepherd

Other than a few rogue appearances as a guest panel on other shows, Jack P Shepherd is a Corrie legend after having been on the show for 25 years. This has left him with an impressive net worth of about £7 million.

What is Jack P Shepherd's net worth? Picture: Alamy

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant entered CBB as this year’s one and only politician, and we all know that some politicians have a lot of wealth.

To most of us, Michael boasts a large net worth at £2.5 million, however compared to the rest of his housemates he’s actually at the lower end of the scale.

What is Michael Fabricant's net worth? Picture: Alamy

Daley Thompson

Gold-winning Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is considered “sporting royalty” by many. While he may have retired from his athletic career in the 90s, his net worth still sits at an impressive £4 million.

What is Daley Thompson's net worth? Picture: Getty

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard’s TV career dates back 30 years, with appearances ranging from the likes Good Morning Britain to Sky World News. Her estimated net worth comes in at a cool £7 million.

What is Trisha Goddard's net worth? Picture: Getty

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke was dubbed as one of the major names for this year’s series of CBB thanks to his international reach and Hollywood background, but his time was cut short on the show.

Despite a fairly varied filmography, Mickey’s earnings are lower than might be expected, sitting at projected £5 million.

What is Mickey Rourke's net worth? Picture: ITV

JoJo Siwa

While not everyone knew who JoJo Siwa was when she entered the house, there’s no doubt that she has one of the largest fanbases of all the other celebs in the house.

She started out on Dance Moms but has since amassed a loyal fanbase and nearly 50 million TikTok followers, giving her the largest net worth of all the cast at £20 million.

What is JoJo Siwa's net worth? Picture: ITV

The remaining three contestants Ella Rae Wise, Donna Preston and Danny Beard have been left off this list as their net worths are not publicly available.

