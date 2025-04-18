What are the Celebrity Big Brother cast’s net worths? Here's who earns the most

18 April 2025, 17:56

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed.
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother has brought in quite the selection of stars this year, but what are their net worths outside the show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is well and truly underway and so far we’ve seen some incredible moments from the cast, including plenty of drama and gossip.

This year the Big Brother house was joined by 13 contestants who boast varying levels of fame, from former Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke to former Olympian Daley Thompson and social media personality JoJo Siwa.

We’ve already had the intel on just how much each of the celebs are being paid for their stint on the show, but how much are their individual net worths outside the Big Brother walls?

Here’s the rundown on all the net worths of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother lineup.

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed.
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed. Picture: ITV

Chesney Hawkes

Maybe not everyone knows the face of Chesney Hawkes, but we can guarantee you’ve heard his song ‘The One and Only’ or maybe even one of his other hits. Thanks to his music career, Chesney boasts a projected net worth of £10 million.

What is Chesney Hawkes' net worth?
What is Chesney Hawkes' net worth? Picture: Alamy

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes has made quite a name for himself in the CBB house but it certainly wasn’t his first foray into reality TV, as he previously featured on Love Island.

While some have made a pretty penny through the popular dating show his net worth is projected to be around £1.4 million. This is just slightly less than Ekin-Su's reported £1.6m net worth, who also featured on CBB last year.

What is Chris Hughes' net worth?
What is Chris Hughes' net worth? Picture: ITV

Angellica Bell

TV presenter Angellica Bell, known by many for her stints on CBBC as well as The One Show and her Celebrity Masterchef win, is believed to boast an estimated net worth of £1 million.

What is Angellica Bell net worth?
What is Angellica Bell net worth? Picture: Getty

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer is among the legendary soap ranks in this year’s CBB thanks to her decades-long career on Eastenders. Her career has served her well, as her net worth totals an estimated £9.3 million.

What is Patsy Palmer's net worth?
What is Patsy Palmer's net worth? Picture: Getty

Jack P Shepherd

Other than a few rogue appearances as a guest panel on other shows, Jack P Shepherd is a Corrie legend after having been on the show for 25 years. This has left him with an impressive net worth of about £7 million.

What is Jack P Shepherd's net worth?
What is Jack P Shepherd's net worth? Picture: Alamy

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant entered CBB as this year’s one and only politician, and we all know that some politicians have a lot of wealth.

To most of us, Michael boasts a large net worth at £2.5 million, however compared to the rest of his housemates he’s actually at the lower end of the scale.

What is Michael Fabricant's net worth?
What is Michael Fabricant's net worth? Picture: Alamy

Daley Thompson

Gold-winning Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is considered “sporting royalty” by many. While he may have retired from his athletic career in the 90s, his net worth still sits at an impressive £4 million.

What is Daley Thompson's net worth?
What is Daley Thompson's net worth? Picture: Getty

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard’s TV career dates back 30 years, with appearances ranging from the likes Good Morning Britain to Sky World News. Her estimated net worth comes in at a cool £7 million.

What is Trisha Goddard's net worth?
What is Trisha Goddard's net worth? Picture: Getty

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke was dubbed as one of the major names for this year’s series of CBB thanks to his international reach and Hollywood background, but his time was cut short on the show.

Despite a fairly varied filmography, Mickey’s earnings are lower than might be expected, sitting at projected £5 million.

What is Mickey Rourke's net worth?
What is Mickey Rourke's net worth? Picture: ITV

JoJo Siwa

While not everyone knew who JoJo Siwa was when she entered the house, there’s no doubt that she has one of the largest fanbases of all the other celebs in the house.

She started out on Dance Moms but has since amassed a loyal fanbase and nearly 50 million TikTok followers, giving her the largest net worth of all the cast at £20 million.

What is JoJo Siwa's net worth?
What is JoJo Siwa's net worth? Picture: ITV

The remaining three contestants Ella Rae Wise, Donna Preston and Danny Beard have been left off this list as their net worths are not publicly available.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Chris Hughes left fans shocked after his 'uncomfortable' comment towards JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother.

Chris Hughes leaves CBB fans baffled after ‘inappropriate’ comment to JoJo Siwa

The Last of Us Season 2: Abby's introduction has been changed for a very specific reason

The Last of Us season 2 changes Abby's introduction for an important reason

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

What is Hailee Steinfeld's ethnicity? Here's why her Sinners role was deeply "personal" to her

What is Hailee Steinfeld's ethnicity? Here's why her Sinners role was deeply "personal" to her
When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui addressed rumours that she's pregnant after her shock engagement to Clint.

Is MAFS Australia’s Jacqui pregnant? Here's what she's said about Clint baby speculation

Chris Hughes became a household name on Love Island

When was Chris Hughes on Love Island? Here's who he was coupled up with

Here's why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split

Why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases what will happen to Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases what will happen to Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad in season 3
MAFS Australia's Veronica has revealed the unaired reason why she and Dave got on so well.

MAFS Australia’s Veronica reveals unaired ‘connection’ she shared with Dave

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits