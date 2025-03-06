Love Island star ‘confirmed’ for Celebrity Big Brother 2025

6 March 2025, 12:06

Chris Hughes is rumoured for CBB 2025
Chris Hughes is rumoured for CBB 2025. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram/ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Celebrity Big Brother begins in just a few weeks, and one of the first celebrity names has been revealed as a Love Islander.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the end of Love Island All Stars season two, which saw Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen win, TV lovers are looking forward to the next series that can fill that reality void.

So it’ll come up as good news that Celebrity Big Brother is only round the corner, AND the first contestant is said to be a Love Island contestant – none other than Chris Hughes.

Chris appeared on season three of the dating show, where he met now-ex girlfriend Olivia Attwood and he’s gone on to become a horse racing pundit and a household name in his own right.

But it was his pal GK Barry who let his apparent CBB signing slip, saying to guest Trewley Precious ‘he’s a bit of you.’

Chris Hughes has made a name for himself away from Love Island
Chris Hughes has made a name for himself away from Love Island. Picture: Getty

She said on a recent podcast episode: “I know someone who’s going in,” telling her producers to ‘bleep’ their name as she mouthed it to her co-star.

Grace added: “He's a bit of you. He's a bit dorky, he loves horses racing.”

It didn’t take long for fans to claim they’d figured out who she was talking about, rushing to the comments to discuss it.

One person said on Reddit: “She's friends with him and described him as loving horses and a few more things about his personality. 100% him.”

GK Barry is friends with ex Islander Chris Hughes
GK Barry is friends with ex Islander Chris Hughes. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Celebrity Big Brother have said ‘any names suggested for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.’

Chris and ex Olivia finished third on Love Island in 2017, even landing their own TV show called Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

They split just seven months after the show ended, after moving in together which at the time said would ‘either make or break them’.

He went on to date Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and were together for 18 months.

Other rumoured celebrities said to be on the CBB line-up include Ella Morgan, who first starred on Married at First Sight, Molly-Mae’s ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury, Danny Dyer, and YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Chris Hughes talks about Olivia Attwood's wedding on Love Island - What Happened Next

Read more about TV News here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Luca addresses those Ronnie comments

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

Love Island

Here's the real reason why MAFS Australia's Eliot quit the show

MAFS Australia's Eliot explains real reason why he quit marriage to Lauren

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall claims producers 'set her up' at the couples retreat

MAFS Australia's Lauren claims producers 'set her up' in Jamie couples retreat argument

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by former friend over awful reaction towards Katie

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by his own groomsman over way he treated Katie

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn and Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough from MAFS Australia still together?

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Everything we know so far...

Adrian from MAFS Australia's age, job, twin brother and everything we know

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits