Love Island star ‘confirmed’ for Celebrity Big Brother 2025
6 March 2025, 12:06
Celebrity Big Brother begins in just a few weeks, and one of the first celebrity names has been revealed as a Love Islander.
After the end of Love Island All Stars season two, which saw Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen win, TV lovers are looking forward to the next series that can fill that reality void.
So it’ll come up as good news that Celebrity Big Brother is only round the corner, AND the first contestant is said to be a Love Island contestant – none other than Chris Hughes.
Chris appeared on season three of the dating show, where he met now-ex girlfriend Olivia Attwood and he’s gone on to become a horse racing pundit and a household name in his own right.
But it was his pal GK Barry who let his apparent CBB signing slip, saying to guest Trewley Precious ‘he’s a bit of you.’
She said on a recent podcast episode: “I know someone who’s going in,” telling her producers to ‘bleep’ their name as she mouthed it to her co-star.
Grace added: “He's a bit of you. He's a bit dorky, he loves horses racing.”
It didn’t take long for fans to claim they’d figured out who she was talking about, rushing to the comments to discuss it.
One person said on Reddit: “She's friends with him and described him as loving horses and a few more things about his personality. 100% him.”
Celebrity Big Brother have said ‘any names suggested for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.’
Chris and ex Olivia finished third on Love Island in 2017, even landing their own TV show called Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.
They split just seven months after the show ended, after moving in together which at the time said would ‘either make or break them’.
He went on to date Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and were together for 18 months.
Other rumoured celebrities said to be on the CBB line-up include Ella Morgan, who first starred on Married at First Sight, Molly-Mae’s ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury, Danny Dyer, and YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg.
Chris Hughes talks about Olivia Attwood's wedding on Love Island - What Happened Next
