7 Celebrities Who Turned Down Huge Movie Roles: From Harry Styles To Selena Gomez

Here are some of the biggest movie roles actors have turned down. Picture: PA

With there being so many incredible actors out there, it makes sense that a few are always up for the same roles, and we’ve rounded up seven celebs who have turned down some of the biggest movie roles.

When watching reruns of your classic fave movies, it can be so hard imagining another actor playing the main roles, right?

But this could’ve been the case for so many more films than you first realise as many actors have revealed over the years which parts they could’ve played if fates allowed.

Here’s a list of seven celebs who turned down some of the biggest movie roles, and we are shook!

Harry Styles as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Remember when we all thought Harry was going to fulfil our dream of playing a Disney prince? Yeah, same.

It turns out he ended up “respectfully declining” the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

In 2019, he explained to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that despite having a meeting with the director, Rob Marshall, he didn’t end up taking it.

"Honestly, it was just a few things,” Harry explained, “I think [The Little Mermaid] is going to be an amazing film.”

Prince Eric will now be played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Selena Gomez as Mitchie in Camp Rock

Selena Gomez was the first pick for Mitchie in Camp Rock before it was offered to her former BFF Demi Lovato. Picture: PA

A bit of a mind-blowing one is that we could’ve seen Selena Gomez join the Jonas Brothers as Mitchie Torres in Disney’s Camp Rock.

Disney Channel’s Gary Marsh revealed that the 'Rare’ songstress was actually the original pick for the role of Mitchie, however, “she wasn’t ready to explore that part of her talent yet [and] wanted to build her acting base first.”

Selena previously dated Nick Jonas so maybe it all worked out for the best that she didn’t have to play his brother, Joe’s love interest in the movie?!

Emma Watson as Mia in La La Land

Emma Watson almost starred in La La Land. Picture: PA

A course of fate meant that the role of Mia went from Emma Watson to Emma Stone for the incredible role in La La Land opposite Ryan Gosling.

The Harry Potter star, who recently quit acting, had to turn down the role due to her commitment to Beauty and the Beast.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Rose in Titanic

Gwyneth Paltrow was almost cast in Titanic. Picture: PA

This one has left us very shook, tbh.

Gwyneth Paltrow could’ve played Rose Dewitt Bukater in Titanic instead of Kate Winslet, which is hard to picture after years of knowing the love story of Rose and Jack.

Kate ended up playing the iconic role which paved the way for her future acting career, alongside Leonardo Di Caprio.

Rachel McAdams as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Rachel McAdams could've starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep. Picture: PA

You can’t say that The Devil Wears Prada isn’t one of the best movies ever made and a huge reason was that Anne Hathaway was an incredible Andy Sachs.

However, Mean Girls’ Rachel McAdams was reportedly considered for the role before Anne!

Christina Applegate as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon went on to portray Elle Woods in the sequel, Legally Blonde 2. Picture: PA

Probably one of Reese Witherspoon's most iconic roles to date was her portrayal of Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies.

Actress Christina Applegate previously revealed she received the script for the rom-com just after wrapping her show Married… With Children, and revealed she didn't want to "repeat herself" with a similar role, telling Entertainment Tonight: "What a stupid move that was, right?”

Hugh Jackman as James Bond in Casino Royale

Hugh Jackman was offered the role of James Bond. Picture: PA

It turns out that when there was a search for the new James Bond to follow in Piers Brosnan’s footsteps for the iconic role in Casino Royale, Hugh Jackman was offered the part.

He previously told Variety that he wasn’t interested at the time - for the role that went to Daniel Craig - and was also worried that it wouldn’t give him time to try other parts.

He said: “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real,. And the response was: ‘Oh, you don’t get a say. You just have to sign on.’ I was also worried that between Bond and X-Men, I’d never have time to do different things.”

