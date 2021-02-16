The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel has had people wondering what happened to Elisa Lam - how did she die? And what happened to her Tumblr page?

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the latest true crime documentary that has everyone hooked, with people trying to uncover how Elisa Lam died.

The Netflix four-part series follows the deadliest hotel in LA, which was the location for a vast number of deaths and the site where 21-year-old Elisa disappeared during her stay at the hotel in 2013.

Each episode unlocks more and more conspiracy theories surrounding the Canadian student’s disappearance, with people trying to find out exactly what happened to her.

An important part of the documentary, which has been talked about and looked into, is Elisa’s Tumblr page, in which she frequently shared posts on, around the time of her disappearance.

So, does her Tumblr page still exist? And what did she write on it?

What happened to Elisa Lam’s Tumblr page?

Elisa’s Tumblr page was mentioned a number of times throughout the documentary, with director Joe Berlinger even explaining that he chose to keep her posts as material for the VoiceOver in the episodes.

In an interview, Joe said: “[Elisa’s] story is an integral part of the Cecil Hotel’s history. I didn’t want to invent dialogue or create speculative situations, so everything she says via voiceover in the show comes directly from her online posts.”

Elisa’s Tumblr page still exists today, eight years on from her death, under the same name - Nouvelle-Nouveau.

The posts on her blog gave insight into her mental health struggles and state of mind that led up to the night she disappeared.

Elisa even shared her arrival in LA in her blog posts, explaining her excitement to be in ‘Lalaland’.

She was last seen alive in CCTV footage in the elevator at the Cecil Hotel, in a video that went viral after showing a series of bizarre behaviour from the young student.

