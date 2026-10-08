Will there be a Carrie season 2? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Carrie season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Here's what Mike Flanagan has teased about Carrie season 2 and everything we know about it so far.

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Carrie ends on a massive cliffhanger but will there be a second season? Here's what we know about Carrie season 2.

Ever since Prime first announced that Mike Flanagan would be making his own Carrie TV series, fans have been eager to see it. The Stephen King novel was famously adapted into a film with Sissy Spacek in 1976 and is one of the most influential horror movies ever. People wanted to find out how The Haunting of Hill House creator would adapt it.

Since Carrie debuted on Prime, it's already shot to top of Prime's TV streaming chart and viewers are desperate for more. So will there be a Carrie season 2? Scroll down for info on the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and more.

When does Carrie season 2 come out?

When does Carrie season 2 come out? Picture: Prime

Has Carrie been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Prime are yet to announce if Carrie is coming back for a second season. However, creator Mike Flanagan has already teased that he has plans for multiple seasons of the show. Speaking to Collider, he teased: "In my dream scenario, I think it’s three seasons. I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really."

Prime tend to wait multiple weeks after a show has come out before officially announcing it it's been renewed.

When is the Carrie season 2 release date?

Until Prime confirms that Carrie season 2 is in the works, we won't know a release date. However, Prime tend to put out new seasons of their shows annually. If so, Carrie season 2 could come out in October 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

WARNING: Carrie season 1 spoilers below

Who will be in the Carrie season 2 cast? Picture: Prime

Who will be in the Carrie season 2 cast?

At the end of Carrie season 1, 200 people die including some major characters. It's unclear if they're gone for good or will return in flashbacks. As for the rest of the cast, we imagine most of them will be back for more season 2 drama.

The surviving main characters at the end of season 1 are:

Summer H. Howell - Carrie White

Siena Agudong - Sue Snell

Josie Totah - Tina Blake

Thalia Dudek - Emaline West

Meanwhile, Henry Grayle (Matthew Lillard), Tommy Ross (Joel Oulette), Ms. Rita Desjardin (Amber Midthunder), Billy Nolan (Arthur Conti), Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton) and Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan) all die.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there are Carrie season 2 updates.

What will happen in Carrie season 2?

Carrie season 1 teases that Carrie is part of a broader community of telekinetic women so season 2 will likely explore that. Not to mention, we'll see Carrie and Emaline on the run and find out exactly what happens to them in the wake of Carrie's massacre.

Is there a Carrie season 2 trailer? Picture: Prime

Is there a Carrie season 2 trailer?

There are no trailers for Carrie season 2 just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

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