Will there be a Carrie season 2? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

8 October 2026, 12:48

Carrie season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news
Carrie season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what Mike Flanagan has teased about Carrie season 2 and everything we know about it so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carrie ends on a massive cliffhanger but will there be a second season? Here's what we know about Carrie season 2.

Ever since Prime first announced that Mike Flanagan would be making his own Carrie TV series, fans have been eager to see it. The Stephen King novel was famously adapted into a film with Sissy Spacek in 1976 and is one of the most influential horror movies ever. People wanted to find out how The Haunting of Hill House creator would adapt it.

Since Carrie debuted on Prime, it's already shot to top of Prime's TV streaming chart and viewers are desperate for more. So will there be a Carrie season 2? Scroll down for info on the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and more.

When does Carrie season 2 come out?

When does Carrie season 2 come out?
When does Carrie season 2 come out? Picture: Prime

Has Carrie been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Prime are yet to announce if Carrie is coming back for a second season. However, creator Mike Flanagan has already teased that he has plans for multiple seasons of the show. Speaking to Collider, he teased: "In my dream scenario, I think it’s three seasons. I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really."

Prime tend to wait multiple weeks after a show has come out before officially announcing it it's been renewed.

When is the Carrie season 2 release date?

Until Prime confirms that Carrie season 2 is in the works, we won't know a release date. However, Prime tend to put out new seasons of their shows annually. If so, Carrie season 2 could come out in October 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

WARNING: Carrie season 1 spoilers below

Who will be in the Carrie season 2 cast?
Who will be in the Carrie season 2 cast? Picture: Prime

Who will be in the Carrie season 2 cast?

At the end of Carrie season 1, 200 people die including some major characters. It's unclear if they're gone for good or will return in flashbacks. As for the rest of the cast, we imagine most of them will be back for more season 2 drama.

The surviving main characters at the end of season 1 are:

  • Summer H. Howell - Carrie White
  • Siena Agudong - Sue Snell
  • Josie Totah - Tina Blake
  • Thalia Dudek - Emaline West

Meanwhile, Henry Grayle (Matthew Lillard), Tommy Ross (Joel Oulette), Ms. Rita Desjardin (Amber Midthunder), Billy Nolan (Arthur Conti), Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton) and Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan) all die.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there are Carrie season 2 updates.

What will happen in Carrie season 2?

Carrie season 1 teases that Carrie is part of a broader community of telekinetic women so season 2 will likely explore that. Not to mention, we'll see Carrie and Emaline on the run and find out exactly what happens to them in the wake of Carrie's massacre.

Is there a Carrie season 2 trailer?
Is there a Carrie season 2 trailer? Picture: Prime

Is there a Carrie season 2 trailer?

There are no trailers for Carrie season 2 just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

Read more TV & Film news here:

WATCH: Lili Reinhart Ranks ‘Riverdale’ Seasons & Talks BTS And ‘The Love Hypothesis’

Lili Reinhart Ranks ‘Riverdale’ Seasons & Talks BTS And ‘The Love Hypothesis’ | My Life In 20

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother has welcomed Rhianna Collins into the house this autumn 2026

Who is Big Brother's Rhianna Collins? Age, Made In Chelsea history, Instagram and more

Big Brother UK Catrin Richards at the nominations and Samuel Keen looking shocked.

Big Brother UK fans left angered by results of face-to-face nominations

Verity’s Anne Hathaway explains why shocking kiss was added that isn’t in the book

Verity’s Anne Hathaway explains why shocking kiss was added that isn’t in the book

Noah Kahan Draw You Out lyrics meaning and Hunger Games references explained

Noah Kahan explains the Hunger Games references in his Draw You Out lyrics

Big Brother UK Pauline Adeyemo being held back by Harry Symonds and Rochelle Rackman pointing her finger.

Big Brother UK fans divided over Pauline and Rochelle's explosive row

Gemma Collins pictured at NTAs 2026 and in the house in 2016.

Big Brother UK legend Gemma Collins is set to enter the house this week

Big Brother 2026 has filled the famous house with plenty of fun personalities to watch this year

Who is favourite to win Big Brother UK 2026? Winner odds revealed

Big Brother UK's Philip Regan promo image and pictured in the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Philip Regan 'Queen of Scotty Road'? Age, job and where he's from

Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker promo image and pictured in the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker? Age, job and where he's from

Big Brother UK's Yasmin promo image and pictured I the diary room.

Who is Big Brother UK's Yasmin? Age, job and where she's from

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits