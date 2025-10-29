Caroline Flack's mum shares 'biggest regret' in heartbreaking new documentary

29 October 2025, 12:23

Caroline Flack pictured at a press event and her mum Christine Flack pictured.
Disney+ are releasing a two-part documentary about the final months of Caroline Flack's life. Picture: Alamy & Disney

By Lily Bell

Christine Flack has filmed a two-part documentary about her late daughter titled 'Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caroline Flack's mum, Christine Flack, has heartbreakingly revealed her 'biggest regret' in a new Disney+ documentary which explores the final months of her daughter's life.

The beloved TV presenter tragically took her own life in February 2020, aged 40, following a long battle with her mental health. At the time of her passing, she was facing trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, which attracted extensive media scrutiny.

In the upcoming two-part documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, her mother Christine embarks on an emotional journey to search for the truth about her daughter’s final months. Viewers will also see Caroline's closest friends and family open up, sharing powerful testimonies about the much-loved public figure.

Disney+ have shared an emotional clip from the documentary where her mum Christine revealed her 'biggest regret'.

Caroline Flack pictured smiling at a red carpet event.
The documentary will see powerful testimonies from Caroline’s inner circle. Picture: Alamy

In the clip, Christine and her children (Caroline's siblings) are seen visiting Caroline's memorial bench. Christine vulnerably opens up to them, sharing her reasons for pursing the truth about the final events of her daughter's life.

She said: "Another lonely year has passed. I missed you just as much today as the day you left. I'm doing my very best to tell the world what some awful people drove you to. I won't give up."

Speaking to her children about the investigation, she said: "I just hope I can achieve something, and as long as you all don't mind me doing it, I'll go ahead.

"I think Caroline would be pleased with what I'm doing. I wish I'd done it then, before she took her own life, and that's my biggest regret, that I wasn't shouting like this then, but now I've got nothing to lose."

She added: "The worst thing in the world happened with losing Carrie (Caroline)."

Watch the trailer for Caroline Flack - Search for the Truth

When does Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth come out?

Both parts of the Disney+ documentary is set to air on Monday, 10th November in UK and Ireland, and on Hulu in the US as well.

Disney have said the documentary will see Christine 'uncover new details, ask difficult questions, and expose the misrepresentations, pressures, and failures from institutions and decision makers'.

If you are struggling with any of the themes mentioned in this article, in the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie.

