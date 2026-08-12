Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+. Picture: Disney+

By Sam Prance

When does Camp Rock 3 come out? The Disney Channel premiere and Disney+ release time explained.

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Are you ready to rock, Camp Rockers? The wait for Camp Rock 3 is nearly over but what time does the film come out?

Ever since Disney confirmed that they were making a third Camp Rock movie, fans have been desperate to see it. The new film focuses on a whole new set of campers and their interpersonal drama, but it also sees the Jonas Brothers reprise the roles of Connect 3. If that weren't enough, Demi Lovato will also appear as Mitchie Torres again.

Fans of the original Camp Rock will remember that the first two instalments were Disney Channel original movies and Camp Rock 3 is no different. The film is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on August 13th before being made available to stream on Disney+ on August 14th.

Scroll down to find out the Camp Rock 3 release times on the Disney Channel and Disney+ all around the world.

Watch the Camp Rock 3 trailer

What time does Camp Rock 3 come out on the Disney Channel?

Camp Rock 3 is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel in the US at 8PM ET and PT on Thursday, August 13th. This means that fans in the US can watch the highly anticipated film before the rest of the world. All you will need to watch the movie as soon as it comes out is access to the Disney Channel.

What time does Camp Rock 3 come out on Disney+?

As for international fans and any American fans without the Disney Channel, the film comes out mere hours later on Disney+. The movie is scheduled to come out at 3AM ET and 12AM PT on August 14th but the international times vary. Below is a handy list of international release times.

Camp Rock 3 release times on Disney+

United States - 12AM (PT), 3AM (ET)

Canada - 12AM (Vancouver), 3AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8AM

Europe (CET) - 9AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3PM

Hong Kong - 3PM

Singapore - 3PM

Australia - 3PM (Perth), 6PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8PM

Find even more time zones here.

Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Joe Jonas arrive at the premiere of "Camp Rock 3" on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

What is Camp Rock 3 about?

After their opening act cancels last minute, Connect 3 return to Camp Rock to find a new act to support them on tour. A newcomer called Sage (Liamani) is determined to win but she faces competition from her brother Desi (Hudson Stone), guitarist Fletch (Malachi Barton), cello player Rosie (Lumi Pollack) and drummer Cliff (Casey Trotter).

Just like the original two films, there looks set to be plenty of drama and romances along the way. However, we won't know who ends up being Connect 3's support act until the film is out.

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