Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news.

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know about the new Camp Rock movie starring the Jonas Brothers so far.

It's official. Camp Rock 3 is happening but who is in the cast? Will the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato both be back?

Ever since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam came out in 2010, fans have been begging Disney to make a third film in the franchise. However, Demi and the band have had a very on-off friendship. Demi and the boys even unfollowed each other on Instagram. As a result, fans doubted that the stars would ever sign on to make Camp Rock 3 together.

Fast forward to now and Demi, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas all follow each other again. Not only that but Demi appeared as a surprise guest at the Jonas Brothers' August 10 concert where she sang multiple songs from Camp Rock with the band. And, now filming on Camp Rock 3 has begun and the cast has been announced.

With that in mind, here's every single thing that you need to know about the highly-anticipated movie including the Camp Rock 3 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and so much more.

Will there be a Camp Rock 3?

Yes. Following months of rumours, Disney have officially announced that Camp Rock 3 is in the works. On September 17th 2025, the company took to social media to share a video of the cast and crew on set. At the end of the clip, the Jonas Brothers say: "It's time to head back to camp!"

The Jonas Brothers actually let slip that the film was happening weeks before the announcement. Appearing on Hot Ones (Aug 12), Joe Jonas was asked to read his last Notes app entry out loud and he said: "Read Camp Rock 3". He then said: "Sorry, Disney!"

Who will be in the Camp Rock 3 cast? Will the Jonas Brothers be in Camp Rock 3?

On September 17th, Disney unveiled the official cast for Camp Rock 3 including multiple icons from the original films. Most notable, the Jonas Brothers will be back as Connect 3 and Maria Canals-Barrera will return as Mitchie Torres' mother Connie. Check out the full cast list below:

Joe Jonas - Shane Gray

Nick Jonas - Nate Gray

Kevin Jonas - Jason Gray

Maria Canals-Barrera - Connie Torres

Sherry Cola - Lark

Liamani Segura - Sage

Malachi Barton - Fletch

Lumi Pollack - Rosie

Hudson Stone - Desi

Casey Trotter - Cliff

Brooklynn Pitts - Callie

Ava Jean - Madison

It's currently unclear if more cast members or cameos are yet to be announced.

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3?

As it stands, Demi has only been announced as an executive producer on the film. However, some fans are convinced that she will make a surprise appearance in the film because Maria Canals-Barrera is back as her mother Connie.

Disney also tagged Demi in their cast post on X/Twitter. On top of that, Demi posted a tweet of her own as Mitchie Torres.

What is the Camp Rock 3 plot?

The Hollywood Reporter have published the official Camp Rock 3 logline. It reads as follows:

The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favourite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. ​

Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton).”

Is there a Camp Rock 3 trailer?

There are no Camp Rock 3 trailers just yet but bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

