Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Disney/Alamy, @ddlovato via TikTok

By Sam Prance

Will the Jonas Brothers be in Camp Rock 3? Here's everything we know about the new Camp Rock movie so far.

It's official. Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers have reunited but is Camp Rock 3 happening and who is in the cast?

Ever since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam came out in 2010, fans have been begging Disney to make a third film in the franchise. However, Demi and the band have had a very on-off friendship. Demi and the boys even unfollowed each other on Instagram. As a result, fans doubted that the stars would ever sign on to make Camp Rock 3 together.

Fast forward to now and Demi, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas all follow each other again. Not only that but Demi appeared as a surprise guest at the Jonas Brothers' August 10 concert where she sang multiple songs from Camp Rock with the band. Naturally, this has led to theories that Camp Rock 3 is officially in the works.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Camp Rock 3 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and so much more.

Demi Lovato rewatched both 'Camp Rock' movies and recorded her hilarious reactions via Instagram Stories

Will there be a Camp Rock 3?

As it stands, Disney are yet to confirm if Camp Rock 3 is really happening. However, there have been rumblings that it is in the works. In June this year, industry insider Daniel RPK took to his Patreon account to report that Camp Rock 3 is being made.

Daniel also claims that Camp Rock 3 will be executive produced by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) with a script from Fuller House writer Eydie Faye. Disney blog Disinsider has since backed up these claims.

Who will be in the Camp Rock 3 cast?

Details for the Camp Rock 3 cast are currently yet to be confirmed. However, Daniel RPK has claimed that the new film will be led by a brand new character called Sage. Details for who Sage is are currently yet to be confirmed.

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3?

With Demi recently re-embracing her Camp Rock past with the Jonas Brothers on stage, anything is possible. For now, there's no news announcing her return but it's possible she will return as Mitchie to help mentor Sage.

Will the Jonas Brothers be in Camp Rock 3?

Again there's no news and the Jonas Brothers joining the Camp Rock 3 cast just yet. However, their most recent concert antics suggest they would be more than up for the challenge.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato singing a Camp Rock medley tonight! pic.twitter.com/5Zjo5pTIsL — Jonas Brothers Updates (@JonasBrosBros) August 11, 2025

What is the Camp Rock 3 plot?

Until Disney officially confirm the film is happening, we won't know the plot. However, Production Weekly has posted the alleged synopsis: "When a popular band needs to find a new opening act, they launch a contest to discover the next big musical talent.”

Could the Jonas Brothers be back as Connect 3 searching for their next support act?

Is there a Camp Rock 3 trailer?

There are no Camp Rock 3 trailers just yet but bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

