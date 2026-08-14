Camp Rock 3 reveals what happened to Mitchie and Shane

Camp Rock 3 reveals if Mitchie and Shane are still together. Picture: Disney+

By Sam Prance

Are Mitchie and Shane still together in Camp Rock 3? Demi Lovato's cameo as Mitchie Torres reveals where the iconic character is now.

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Camp rockers assemble! Camp Rock 3 is officially here and Demi Lovato is back as the one and only Mitchie Torres.

As soon as Disney+ confirmed that they were making a third Camp Rock movie with the Jonas Brothers returning as Connect 3, fans were eager to see if Demi Lovato would also appear as Mitchie Torres. At first Demi was announced as an executive producer but, days before Camp Rock 3 dropping, she revealed that she has a cameo in the film.

So what's happened to Mitchie since Camp Rock 2: Final Jam? The movie follows Connect 3 as they come back to Camp Rock to search for a new opening act and Mitchie plays a huge role in the story. Here's a breakdown of her scenes and what the film reveals about where she is now and whether she's still in a relationship with Shane.

Read more: Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so that Demi Lovato would get the part

Watch the Camp Rock 3 trailer

Are Mitchie and Shane still together in Camp Rock 3?

Unfortunately for Mitchie and Shane shippers, Camp Rock 3 confirms that the beloved couple are no longer together. Details of their breakup are never specified but we discover that the two characters are still on good terms when they reunite at the end of the film. As for Connect 3, they squabble but are still together and touring the world.

When Mitchie first appears in Camp Rock 3, it's Final Jam day and she surprises her mum on a day off from her own world tour. Mitchie says: "Surprise! Day off from tour. I couldn't miss Final Jam." Mitchie's mum encourages her to watch the show in the front row but Mitchie says: "No, this is their night not mine. Now, it's their turn."

Mitchie then surprises Connect 3 after the show and says: "You didn't think I'd miss this, did you? Oh my God that was the best final jam I've ever seen. They were all incredible." Referencing her own hilarious quote, from the first movie, she then adds: "That girl at the end, Sage? She's really good."

When then boys ask for advice on who should win, Mitchie says: "It's not just about one person, it's about the way they make each other feel."

The boys add that they have to pick one and Mitchie says: "You sure about that?"

Are Mitchie and Shane still together in Camp Rock 3? Picture: Disney+

At the end of the film, Connect 3 take Mitchie's advice and announce that all five finalists will be supporting them as a group. Reflecting backstage, Shane tells Mitchie: "This place is still magical." and Mitchie says: "I guess some things never change." They then agree to return the next summer.

In other words, Shane and Mitchie aren't a couple anymore but who's to say that they won't reunite in a future film?

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