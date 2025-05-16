Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

16 May 2025, 13:26 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 13:27

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, The WB
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who is in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot cast? When does it come out? Here's everything we know so far including if Sarah Michelle Gellar will return and who Ryan Keira Armstrong will play.

Into every generation a slayer is born and now a whole new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is officially in the works.

For years, there have been rumours of Buffy the Vampire Slayer coming back and now a reboot has been confirmed. Back in February, Hulu ordered a pilot of a brand new Buffy the Vampire Slayer show set in the same world as the original show with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to play Buffy and a new slayer following in her legacy.

When does the Buffy reboot come out though? Who iis in the reboot cast? What will the reboot be called? Here's everything we know so far including the reboot release date, cast, title, plot details, trailer and so much more.

Sarah Michelle Gellar casts new Buffy star in emotional video

When does the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot come out?

As filming is yet to begin on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, we're still a while off from it coming out. Hulu are also still yet to order a full series so that will likely depend on how the pilot turns out. However, with Nomadland director Chloé Zhao signed on to direct the pilot, all signs point to the reboot happening.

If filming starts this year, it's possible that the series could come out as soon as 2026.

Who is the slayer in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?

While Sarah Michelle Gellar is reprising the role of Buffy in the upcoming reboot, the show will be led by a brand new slayer. Taking to her Instagram on May 15th, Sarah shared an emotional video of her telling Anne with an E and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actress Ryan Keira Armstrong that she got the part.

In a statement, Sarah said: "From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” she said. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room".

Meanwhile, Ryan said: "I’m so honoured, thank you for trusting me" while crying in Sarah's Instagram video.

Ryan is currently just 15 years old so is the perfect age to play a high school slayer.

Who is in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot cast?

As it stands, most casting details for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot have been kept under wraps but Buffy icon Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning as everyone's favourite slayer and Ryan Keira Armstrong will play her successor.

It's currently unclear if other original cast members like Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Anthony Stewart Head (Giles) and Nicholas Brendon (Xander) will return but we imagine that Ryan will have her own group of Scoobies.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot cast:

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar - Buffy
  • Ryan Keira Armstrong - TBC

What is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot plot?

Plot details for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot are yet to be revealed but the series will be set in Sunnydale and Ryan Keira Armstrong's character is officially described as "an introverted high-school student" who becomes the slayer. Whether or not Buffy mentors her like Giles mentored Buffy is yet to be seen.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more cast and plot details are revealed.

What is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot plot?
What is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot plot? Picture: Alamy

What is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot called?

For the time being, no title for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has been revealed. Whether or not the show name replaces Buffy with the name of Ryan Keria Armstrong's character is yet to be confirmed.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has also used the hashtag #NewSunnydale in posts so it's possible that the show is called New Sunnydale.

Is there a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot trailer?

With filming yet to begin, there's no Buffy reboot trailer for now but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

