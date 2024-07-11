Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Unsolicited X-Rated Audition Videos "Every Day"

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day". Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

"I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited...it’s sex basically."

Want to appear in the next season of Bridgerton? Well, don't send the casting director unsolicited, x-rated audition videos.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted in 2020, the show has become known for its steamy sex scenes. From Daphne and Simon's racy outdoor antics, to Kate and Anthony's iconic gazebo scene, Bridgerton knows exactly how to make viewers sweat. Bridgerton season 3 is arguably the show's spiciest yet with Colin and Penelope's carriage and mirror scenes.

Now, Bridgerton's casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry has revealed that the explicit nature of the show means that she often gets NSFW audition tapes in her inbox. Yes, people actually send Kelly videos of them acting out sex scenes.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Speaking on the Should I Delete That? podcast, Kelly said that she can't even look at her inbox without seeing inappropriate audition tapes. Kelly explained: "It’s every day. I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited. It’s sex basically." She then added: "It’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudie pictures, but it’s not far off. It’s a bit sad, really."

As for what character these actors are hoping to play, Kelly said that most of the audition tapes are for the role of Sophie Beckett. For those of you who don't know, Sophie is Benedict Bridgerton's eventual love interest. In Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, Benedict and Sophie fall in love after a chance encounter a masquerade party.

As it stands, Sophie is yet to appear in the show and no casting announcements have been made.

Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

While Bridgerton may be known for its steamy moments, it should go without saying that you shouldn't send unsolicited x-rated videos to Kelly.

What happened to hello? How are you? My name is? What happened to that?

