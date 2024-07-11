Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Unsolicited X-Rated Audition Videos "Every Day"

11 July 2024, 16:43

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day"
Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day". Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited...it’s sex basically."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to appear in the next season of Bridgerton? Well, don't send the casting director unsolicited, x-rated audition videos.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted in 2020, the show has become known for its steamy sex scenes. From Daphne and Simon's racy outdoor antics, to Kate and Anthony's iconic gazebo scene, Bridgerton knows exactly how to make viewers sweat. Bridgerton season 3 is arguably the show's spiciest yet with Colin and Penelope's carriage and mirror scenes.

Now, Bridgerton's casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry has revealed that the explicit nature of the show means that she often gets NSFW audition tapes in her inbox. Yes, people actually send Kelly videos of them acting out sex scenes.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Speaking on the Should I Delete That? podcast, Kelly said that she can't even look at her inbox without seeing inappropriate audition tapes. Kelly explained: "It’s every day. I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited. It’s sex basically." She then added: "It’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudie pictures, but it’s not far off. It’s a bit sad, really."

As for what character these actors are hoping to play, Kelly said that most of the audition tapes are for the role of Sophie Beckett. For those of you who don't know, Sophie is Benedict Bridgerton's eventual love interest. In Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, Benedict and Sophie fall in love after a chance encounter a masquerade party.

As it stands, Sophie is yet to appear in the show and no casting announcements have been made.

Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3
Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

While Bridgerton may be known for its steamy moments, it should go without saying that you shouldn't send unsolicited x-rated videos to Kelly.

What happened to hello? How are you? My name is? What happened to that?

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

Zac Efron Says "He Was Scarred For Life" By His First Kiss Scene

Zac Efron Says He Was "Scarred For Life" By His First On-Screen Kiss

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon

How Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s New Movie Really Recreated The Moon Landing

Love Island will air at a later time on Wednesday night

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Love Island

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Uma Jammeh left Love Island to follow her heart

Love Island’s Uma Addresses Shock Exit From The Villa

Love Island

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Love Island

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits