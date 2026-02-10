Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

10 February 2026, 17:45

Sophie and Benedict's stairwell scene in Bridgerton season 4 required a lot of preparation.

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha has revealed that Sophie and Benedict's stairwell scene wasn't exactly how it looks on camera.

Every season of Bridgerton, at least one spicy sex scene breaks the internet. In season 1, it was Daphne and Simon's outdoor escapades, in season 2, it was Anthony and Kate's gazebo moment and season 3 left viewers sweating with Colin and Penelope's carriage scene. Now, everyone is losing it over Sophie and Benedict's wild stairwell scene.

How did Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson film the viral scene though? Here's what they've said about what went into it.

Bridgerton shares first look at Benedict and Sophie in season 4

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton season 4
Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

In a separate interview with People, Yerin praised the writing. She said: "It's funny, because those Bridgerton steamy, sex scenes — or whatever you want to call them — they don't feel like they're there just for the sake of it. They're actually an extension of the storytelling, and it is quite poetic and they're there for an actual purpose."

She added: "I do think Bridgerton does the sex scene so well...from a female gaze."

