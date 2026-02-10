Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Sophie and Benedict's stairwell scene in Bridgerton season 4 required a lot of preparation.

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha has revealed that Sophie and Benedict's stairwell scene wasn't exactly how it looks on camera.

Every season of Bridgerton, at least one spicy sex scene breaks the internet. In season 1, it was Daphne and Simon's outdoor escapades, in season 2, it was Anthony and Kate's gazebo moment and season 3 left viewers sweating with Colin and Penelope's carriage scene. Now, everyone is losing it over Sophie and Benedict's wild stairwell scene.

How did Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson film the viral scene though? Here's what they've said about what went into it.

Bridgerton shares first look at Benedict and Sophie in season 4

Sophie and Benedict take their relationship to the next level in Bridgerton season 4 episode 4. After crossing paths on a staircase, they give into desires. First they kiss and then Benedict starts undressing Sophie and takes things a lot further. However, Benedict ruins the mood afterwards by asking Sophie to be his mistress. Until Benedict puts his foot in his mouth, the scene is very steamy but it was little more complicated to film in real life. Speaking to E! News about the scene, Yerin explained that both she and Luke got ill before filming: "We were very mentally a little bit weak, a little bit nervous, my immune system was down." However, Yerin told Digital Spy that their intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, helped calm any nerves: "She creates almost like a dance. She choreographs it so it makes it look sexy — because sometimes what you think is sexy doesn't look sexy. So having her on set is an incredible, incredible thing." Yerin and Luke were ill in that scene?! Now, that's what I call acting.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

In a separate interview with People, Yerin praised the writing. She said: "It's funny, because those Bridgerton steamy, sex scenes — or whatever you want to call them — they don't feel like they're there just for the sake of it. They're actually an extension of the storytelling, and it is quite poetic and they're there for an actual purpose."

She added: "I do think Bridgerton does the sex scene so well...from a female gaze."

